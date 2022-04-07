Is Kim Kardashian doing the law a favor?

Kim Kardashian

In the United States, online searches for law schools have increased since Kim Kardashian started studying law.

This is revealed by an analysis of the education research platform Erudera, according to Legal Cheek.

An analysis of search data via Google reveals a 1250% increase in searches for ‘top law schools’, two days after the reality TV star posted a picture of herself studying.

The influencer posted a “story” on Instagram last month where she is taking a course in civil procedures via Zoom. It was possible to see her taking notes on paper bearing the inscription “Kim is my lawyer” in the header.

The Eruda platform also reports that the influencer would be the subject of approximately 7.1 million monthly searches. When it was last announced, searches reportedly skyrocketed by 9900% on the day.

After passing the ‘baby bar exam’ last December, Ms Kardashian has returned to school and is now preparing to take the main Bar exam later this year.

Is she getting closer to her dream of becoming a lawyer?



Source: Instagram @kimkardashian / https://www.legalcheek.com/2022/02/google-search-results-for-law-schools-skyrocket-after-kim-k-posts-study-snap/