Is Kim Kardashian jealous of Miley Cyrus for Pete Davidson?

written by Laura Boni





January 7, 2022



The first week of January is not over yet and everything has already happened in the world of celebrities. Apparently Kim Kardashian decided to unfollow Miley Cyrus on Instagram, but what led to this insult ?! It seems that everything is connected to Pete Davidson. But let’s take a step back first.

Kim blew everyone away a few weeks ago when rumors started circulating about her possible relationship with Ariana Grande’s ex; the reality TV star and SNL comedian have been spotted together on multiple occasions and it is now official that they are a couple. Right now I’m on vacation together in the Bahamas. So what does Miley have to do with it ?!

Ex Hannah Montana and Pete have been spending a lot of time together recently because they co-hosted a TV show on New Year’s Eve for NBC. During the evening the two also duet with the parody song of You love me.

Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus:

The chemistry between Pete and Miley on stage must have bothered Kim Kardashian because as soon as 2022 arrived she decided to clean up and stopped following the singer on social media. Miley’s fans, obviously always very attentive, at the beginning of December, when the imminent collaboration between the two was announced, had checked if the reality star followed their idol and in fact it was before.

What happened between Miley and Pete or Miley and Kim that led the latter to click unfollow? Obviously we don’t know yet, but the question is fascinating a bit everyone and we hope to have updates soon. Or at least to see what really happened behind the scenes in the new reality show Disney +, The Kardashians, which will soon arrive in Italy too!