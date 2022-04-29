Is Kim Kardashian Really Kris Jenner’s Favorite Daughter?

It’s no secret, Kim Kardashian is proud by Kris Jenner! In the past, the momager has also said several times that she was his favorite daughter… On Twitter, she recently reconfirmed it. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian revolutionized the world of reality TV

To date, Kim Kardashian is one of the most scrutinized stars on the Web and in the media. After her sextape scandal, the businesswoman launched her own reality show titled “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

For several years, the influencer liked reveal all his daily life in LA Between betrayals, marriages, and births, Kim Kardashian and her illustrious family wanted to hide nothing!

But in 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced the end of the show. A shock announcement which had the merit of disconcerting their admirers!

“To our awesome fans. It is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision as a family of say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’”confessed the ex-step-daughter of Caitlyn Jenner in a press release.

But also : “After what represents 14 years and 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and many spin-offs, we are immensely grateful to all of you who have watched the show for all these years – the good times, the bad, the joys, the tears and the many relationships and children” .

And to conclude: “We will forever cherish the wonderful memories and the countless people we met along the way.” In the process, Kim Kardashian also acted on her divorce from Kanye West. Everything accelerated for her… But in good and bad times, the young woman can count on her loved ones!

Kris Jenner is proud of her incredible journey

On a daily basis, Kim Kardashian masterfully manages her incredible business! But the main interested party can boast to have an amazing agent.

In effect, it’s his mother Kris Jenner who pulls the strings as to the empire of his daughters. And that’s not about to change.

“I think she was a very worried mother that her children were building something to be free from want”, analyzed Jeff Jenkins for the New York Times.

In the past, Kris Jenner has many times delivered on the relationships she had with her six children. Teases, the darling of Corey Gamble has several times assured that Kim Kardashian was indeed his pet.

But for a time, Kylie Jenner managed to steal the show. “It was Kimberly 10 years ago. Now it’s Kylie,” claimed True’s mom in 2019. Travis Scott’s girlfriend won her mom’s admiration after she excelled in cosmetics.

But lately on Twitter, Kris Jenner has decided! For her, Kanye West’s ex is number one in his heart.

“I really love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest,” she captioned it. In the thread of comments, the happy mother of 4 children also replied: “Oh mom stop! I’m blushing “.

For her part, Kylie Jenner added: “His account is hacked”. A point of view shared by his half-sister Khloé : “You misspelled Khloé! ». To be continued…