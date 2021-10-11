Is knitting good for the brain? I study

Don’t sit idle. The exhortation of our grandmothers, often struggling with knitting needles and balls, has been rediscovered for some years now, so much so that among fans of the knitting appear also unsuspected like Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Ryan Gosling.

But how good is knitting? Those who have already tried it know that it promotes relaxation. The British Olympic swimmer also showed it to the world, Tom Daley, in Tokyo 2020. But how and to what extent does knitting benefit the brain?

The research project promoted by Gomitolorosa Onlus and carried out by neurologists, neurophysiologists, psychologists of the Fondazione Irccs Carlo Besta Neurological Institute in Milan, who are subjecting volunteers to Magneto / Electroencephalogram, a non-invasive method used to record the‘magnetic and electrical brain activity before and after knitting. The project is carried out in collaboration with the Department of Neuroscience of the University of Reading, in Great Britain.

Thanks to the study, entitled “Neurological correlates of knitting”, the Gomitolorosa Onlus Association wants to investigate the mechanisms underlying the numerous benefits reported for mental health, attention and well-being resulting from knitting.

The Association avails itself of the scientific support of the Besta Institute of Milan, where the tests and the analysis of the results take place. Project managers are Pietro Tiraboschi, responsible for the simple Clinical Structure of dementias e Davide Rossi Sebastiano, of the Neurophysiopathology Unit together with the clinical psychologist, Cristina Muscio. The analysis is conducted by the engineers Elisa Visani and Dunja Duran.

But what is the goal of this unusual research? “Our study aims to confirm what the volunteers of our association experience empirically every time they pick up the irons and feel better – she comments Alberto Costa, president of the non-profit organization and breast oncologist recognized internationally for his contribution to the advancement of breast cancer treatment – Since 2012, Gomitolorosa volunteers, medical supporters and friends have been promoting, supporting and recommending Therapy in ten hospitals, from Messina, to Milan, because they strongly believe that knitting or crochet represents an activity from which to derive great benefits for physical and mental health and constitutes an integrative tool of the treatment path “.

Let knitting be effective antidote to stress, Costa had sensed this in the forty years alongside Umberto Veronesi, observing the hospital wards patients who worked with crochet to pass the time waiting to undergo treatment or tests. “Knit it distracts from worries, helps to perceive pain less, facilitates socialization processes and improves self-esteem because it implies a goal and its achievement ”, explains the doctor.

“Numerous mental health and wellness benefits have been reported from an activity such as knitting. However, the mechanisms underlying any benefits need to be explored. This project is based on the hypothesis that knitting affects attention similar to the meditation, which in turn improves mental health and personal well-being. The neural bases of meditation have been studied since the 1970s, also through the use of magnetic / electroencephalographic and functional magnetic resonance markers ”, explains Pietro Tiraboschi del Besta.

“Our study – adds Rossi – aims to identify the influence that some manual operations, including knitting, have on the rhythms produced at the cortical level. The possibility of determining the neural correlation of the effect of manual brain training processes, such as knitting, can help implement the development of effective measures for physical and cognitive rehabilitation protocols ”.

But how does the search work? Forty volunteers, men and women will be subjected to the instrumental examination that allows the recording of the magnetic and electrical activity of the cerebral cortex. The study predicts that, on a single occasion, two M / Eeg recordings (approximately 40 minutes) are made before and after a knitting session of approximately 40 minutes in two conditions: at psychosensory rest and during performing a task to assess sustained attention and executive functions.

AAA flyer wanted. Women and men who habitually carry out knitting (5/7 days weekly frequency), between 27 and 63 years old, can participate in the study by writing an email to: segreteria@gomitolorosa.org. The research will take place at the Besta headquarters in Milan. Claustrophobic people or people with non-removable electromagnetic devices will be excluded.