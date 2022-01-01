Is Kostic in a hurry, Inter immediately? Stand-by Digne, the loan option for the Serbian opens

Inter are looking for a reinforcement for the left wing. The owner is undoubtedly Perisic, but Inzaghi does not have many alternatives, also because Dimarco is now in all respects plus a third of defense. This is why the Nerazzurri are closely monitoring Digne’s situation at Everton, but the former Roma is not the only option.

“Inter are taking care to look for other avenues, should the one that leads straight to Digne do not appear. This is why Filip Kostic, a left-handed Serb from Eintracht who is already seen far from the Bundesliga, has never been completely closed. in the front row to improve on that band at San Siro. In the next season, not this one, but along the streets of the transfer market, times could magically shorten. He has a contract that expires in 2023 and, under certain conditions, for this 29-year-old the Nerazzurri they would be ready to go up to 10 million with a three-year bonus of 2.5 plus bonuses: there is still time, but the news of the last few hours is that even in your case, a crack on the loan could open. A small bridge, perhaps onerous, before completing the transfer in the summer: anything but easy, but something is starting to move. Among other things, Kostic would come running to the Nerazzurri Milan and to represent him is Alessandro Lucci, who has excellent offices in the Inter headquarters. exempts, among others, also Dzeko, Correa and Vecino “, reveals La Gazzetta dello Sport.