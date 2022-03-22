Is Kristen Stewart’s beauty look the most flattering of spring?

Adir Abergel, the stylist in charge of shaping Kristen Stewart’s hair on the night of the Critics Choice Awards, made the actress arrive on the red carpet of the event like a 90s top. Her look reconfirms that the inspiration of that golden age for supermodels is once again a trend. And it is that the soft waves that drew her semi-collected hair are neither more nor less than a reconditioned version of Claudia Schiffer’s voluminous hair.

In Kristen Stewart’s look, her hair on one side creates a stark contrast between the volume of the undone waves and the quiff with the polished sides that form the semi updo. With the help of styling cream Virtue Labs, her right profile combed wet style, is hidden under the nape to join the other polished side under the wavy blonde locks that, far from going unnoticed, allow the actress’s face to look clear by retaining the cascade of hair. A semi-updo that, being discreet, is very elegant and sophisticated.

This hairstyle is also ideal for giving prominence to makeup, distributing the weight within the beauty look. Her make-up artist, Jillian Dempsey, at the hands of Chanel, hits the mark with a combination of warm shadows between beige and burnt brown (Tissé Rivoli eyeshadow palette from Les 4 Ombres), a delicate eyeliner on the upper lash line and a shimmering dot of light applied from the tear duct to the center of the upper eyelid. The darkest shadows are applied in the crease of the upper lid, gathering the darker tones on the outer part of the eye and blending their finish towards the brow (well-combed and rounded). In this way, maintaining a horizon of clarity under the arch of the eyebrow, depth in the look

On the skin, Chanel Revitalizing Foundation N°1 evens out the tone and leaves your skin with a very natural finish. In this case, the Baume Essentiel Multi-Use transparent stick provides the necessary shine for a revitalizing look without excess shine. And the blush, in a pink tone from Joues Contraste (Malice) combines that fresh result so flattering with a very soft and natural shimmering nude that leaves Kristen Stewart’s lips looking juicy and plump.

