Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? The second child with Travis Scott may be on the way

Fans have been engaged for several weeks in a real ‘clue hunt’, while the American media sift through all possible sources to confirm that, according to Page Six, it would arrive over the weekend: Kylie Jenner And pregnant. No official news has yet come from the 24-year-old at the head of the beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics, or from her partner, the rapper Travis Scott, but according to the American gravure different sources close to her and her family would have confirmed the pregnancy.

The youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian sisters has hidden from fans even the first pregnancy, from which the daughter was born Flocks (who is now 3 years old), revealing it only after giving birth, so it would not be so strange the desire to keep this second supposed sweet expectation secret as well. American gossip got high when Caitlyn Jenner let it slip TMZ to wait for a new grandchild (“I have 18 grandchildren and the 19th is in the oven,” he declared): Who among the heirs of the great dynasty is expecting a child? Caitlyn was probably referring to Burton Jenner, who is actually expecting the third heir, but too many other clues point to Kylie and Travis Scott.

Not just the repeated statements of the influencer on the willingness to give a little brother or sister to little Stormi sooner or later, but also the sudden and incomprehensible lack of sociality that has always been manifested: Kylie Jenner has just turned 24, and no social post has shown parties or major celebratory events. Indeed, fans note, on social media seem to have been used non-current images to deceive followers: in one birthday post the businesswoman wears pink nails, while in one stories of half-sister Kim Kardashian, who supposedly dates back to the same day, are green, observant followers note. There is no shortage of speculations given by stories in which the young woman does not toast with her sisters, does not eat sushi, does not show herself full-length.

Happy birthday Kylie Jenner Loading... Advertisements August 10, 2021





In short, at the moment there is no certainty about the second pregnancy resulting from the relationship (which in recent years has been rather stormy, the two have left several times) with rapper Travis Scott, but the American media are ready to put their hand on it. fire. We stay tuned waiting for the certain news.