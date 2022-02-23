Is Larcamón leaving? In Puebla they already have a plan







There is a technical director who has become the object of desire in Liga MX. Nicholas Larcamondespite his young age and short time in our country, has amazed locals and strangers alike with his skills from the bench, especially arousing the interest of some big clubs, which could steal him from Puebla as soon as his relationship with Angelopolis ends , which is not much.

In the sweet potato field they take it very calmly. Carlos Poblete, director of sports development, accepted in an exclusive conversation with the Diario de los Deportistas that they will seek to retain him for a long time, although he did not close all the doors to him because teams like America and even in the north could convince him. Despite that, they will do their part to keep it.

«He has a contract until the end of 2022. Nor we are scared by any rumor, we will try to seek a renewal, but we know that there will be interest in a coach who has shown his ability in such a short time, logically teams in crisis and with economic capacity are obviously going to want to get closer. We do not think about that right now, in due time we will see, “she expressed sincerely.

“It is understandable what can happen. Hopefully whatever happens will be beneficial for him and us. Logically we will try to extend his contract, but there will also be the possibility that he can choose, he will have many offers. This is football, we think about expanding it, but many things can happen », he added.

ESTO was able to learn that the helmsman born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has the possibility of leaving next summer if a club pays close to a million dollars. Poblete did not reveal the amount, but stated that even if a team reaches the price, they could deny his departure if there is an agreement with the South American. “The reality is that there is a termination clause, but if any club put it in, we are also in the position of saying no,” he asserted.

FROM A RISK TO A REALITY

Larcamón arrived in Mexico without much posterity, in fact he was a complete unknown with a few opportunities in soccer in Venezuela with Deportivo Enzoátegui and in Chile with Deportes Antofagasta and Huachipato. Despite not winning any trophies, the strategist stood out for the way he played, which reached the ears of Buffalo himself. In the end, everything has been positive and the manager hopes that it will continue like this.

“It was a risk we took at the time to bring him in, we knew that. It was investigated, it was not overnight, Nicolás was studied, he had shown that he had had very good results in teams that were not big in Chilean soccer. Everyone spoke very highly of him. Decisions are always risky, especially from a character who was not known in our country, a very young person, fortunately he is coming out so far, it has been a huge surprise, not only for us, but for Mexican soccer » , said.

Poblete spoke pure wonders of his coach.

“It has been very important because he is the person most responsible for managing players. He demands his players to the maximum, it is one of his virtues. He has made several changes, his hand does not shake when putting players, making changes, he has given young people an opportunity, we are very happy with what he has done », he closed.

