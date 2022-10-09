Is ‘Last Seen’ a remake of a Sandra Bullock classic? – Movie News

‘Last Seen’ is the new film by Gerard Butler with which he returned to his career as a man of action, however, the story reminded fans of the genre of a classic starring Sandra Bullock and Jeff Bridges, then.

Do you like action movies with an avenging character who does everything to rescue the love of his life? We know that this formula is almost infallible and the saga of Relentless search either John Wick are just a couple of examples. Now it’s Gerard Butler’s turn, who returned to the big screen with the tape last seenwhere he plays a man who must move the world to find his wife, who disappeared at a gas station from one second to another and in broad daylight.

However, this approach has been compared (with good reason) to the 90s classic Kidnapped, a film that brought together Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland, Nancy Travis and Sandra Bullock, who at that time was not yet the Hollywood star she is today. day. The history? A young couple drives along a colorful road until, when the time comes, they must stop at a gas station to recharge the tank until… the beautiful woman disappears without a trace.

In ‘Last Seen’ a man must look for his wife who was kidnapped at a gas station.



In essence, kidnapped has the same approach as last seenit even happens at a gas station! Despite this and the title that resembles the literary work of Claire Douglass, this new film starring Gerard Butler, whom you will surely remember for titles like agent under fire, The perfect stole Y geostormcomes from an original script written by Marc Frydman, so it’s not officially a remake.

In ‘Kidnapped’ exactly the same thing happens.



Despite this, it is inevitable to compare it with other films of the genre such as thirst for evil either Hard to Killwhere we see the stories of male characters taking their own steps to rescue their missing wives with or without the help of the authorities. So it would not be unreasonable to consider that Vista for the last time has used the subject of inspiration to build some approaches.

don’t forget that last seen It is now available in theaters at Cinépolis and Cinemex. If you haven’t got your tickets yet, here you can do it with a couple of clicks. Now that you know this information regarding the remake, you will be able to surprise your friends and family with the comparative points regarding other installments of the genre.