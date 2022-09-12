is Leo Messi’s absence so surprising? — Foot11.com

The absence of Leo Messi in the list of nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or is causing a lot of talk, both in Europe and in South America. His sawtooth performance with PSG and the change in regulations, the causes of this absence. More

Messi absent, a big anomaly

It’s a real tidal wave that is shaking the world of football. The magazine France Soccer published the list of 30 players nominated for the next Ballon d’Or, which will be unveiled on October 17 at the Théâtre du Châtelet. And if Neymar Jr does not appear there, another absence makes a lot of talk. That of Lionel Messi. Neither more nor less than the record holder for the greatest individual distinctions, with seven, and the winner in the last two editions (2019 and 2021).

🚨 AMAZING! Lionel Messi is missing from the list for the Ballon d’Or 2022! ❌ 🤯 This is the first time since 2005 that the Argentinian has not been nominated… 😱 pic.twitter.com/dXA4D987X1 — FOOT11 (@foot11com) August 12, 2022

It’s the first time since 2005 that Leo Messi isn’t among the 30 Ballon d’Or finalists. Since 2006, his track record has been more than impressive. 20th, 3rd, 2nd, 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st, 2nd, 2nd, 1st, 2nd, 2nd, 5th, 1st and 1st. Even when the Argentinian had gone through – everything is relative with the Pulga – he had not left the top 5. That is to say.

A disappointing season with PSG

Moreover, his last title in 2021 had already caused a lot of ink to flow. Some felt that he did not deserve to win it, after a more than complicated start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain. But his victory in the Copa América – his first major trophy with Argentina – had finally tipped the scales in his favor. A seventh Ballon d’Or to go down a little more in history, but also to hide a jagged Parisian season. Injured, affected by COVID and not yet adapted to a new championship, Leo Messi has not weighed on the Parisian game as he would have liked. 11 small goals in 34 matches played, very far from the standards to which he had accustomed us under the colors of FC Barcelona.

Another factor may explain Leo Messi’s absence from France Football’s list: the change in regulations. If last season was the calendar year that counted, this is no longer the case. The 2021/2022 season in its entirety is taken into account, and it was statistically a very poor exercise for the Argentinian international. A set of elements that therefore offer us a historic moment in contemporary football. Messi is not nominated for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, unlike his great rival of recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo. Well launched this season, the Pulga could find colors, and make a comeback in 2023.