Is light medicine coming to Amandola? The President of the Sibillini Health Committee is convinced of this

19/03/2022 – “I believe that the long-awaited return of the Amandola Medicine department to its legitimate city will perhaps take place in a year and certainly not now, as they want us to believe” – ​​says Di Venanzi.

Amandola – Department of medicine or light medicine in the new Amandola hospital? This is the question posed by the President of the Sibillini health committee, Luisa Di Venanzi, that she does not stop fighting for the right to health services of the mountain community she represents. More than a question from her, it is a conviction “based on reliable information” that she says she has acquired in the Region. “We talked about light medicine in Livini’s time and this is coming for Amandola” – she claims – So much so that I wonder why we changed the regional administration if nothing has changed for us and Ceriscioli’s plans are being implemented? ” .



“I learned of the forthcoming acquisition on loan for use by the Vasta 4 area of ​​the new health facility, built in Amandola at the Sports Field, financed by civil protection, with an expense that exceeded Euro 3 million. the President Venanzi- and we follow step by step what is happening regarding the long-standing question of the hospital that is dragging itself to the detriment of the citizens of our territory. But I do not want to enter into the merits of the dispute in progress, because I do not consider the use of the artifact to be a debilitating argument, while I also believe that the real use, which will be made, should also be emphasized.

“My belief is that, in the structure that should temporarily house the Medicine ward, there will instead be a long hospital stay, that is intermediate care, which have little to do with what was the real Amandola Medicine ward- continues- The reasons why this will happen are soon stated. First of all, the location of this building, which is more than a km away from the radiological diagnostics, but if this handicap were overcome, the extreme need by the Fermo hospital of an “annex”, which guarantees the possibility of using beds for long-term subacute patients, which overload the reference hospital in Fermo. Therefore I believe that the long-awaited return of the Amandola Medicine ward to its legitimate city will perhaps take place in a year and certainly not now, as they want us to believe ”.

