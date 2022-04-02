Is Lily Collins related to Audrey Hepburn? Are very similar

ads

The classic films of the 1950s and 1960s were certainly going to be successful if actress Audrey Hepburn was cast in the lead role. To this day, she is considered a legendary Hollywood star. Her iconic beauty was captured in a long list of movies throughout her career, and she has also been labeled one of the most modern women of her time. Being compared to Audrey is an honor!

Lily Collins has risen to become a top-tier Hollywood star and with her latest project, Emily in Paris, her star is set to grow even higher. Since being on the Netflix show allowed Lily to showcase Emily’s unique fashion sense, many viewers are scratching their heads wondering if the actress could be related to Audrey Hepburn, who was also a fashion expert, both in and out. off-screen.

So is Lily Collins related to Audrey Hepburn?

Even though Audrey and Lily share a striking resemblance, it turns out they’re not related by blood. However, that doesn’t mean that Lily doesn’t have famous relatives. Her father turns out to be none other than iconic musician Phil Collins.

Phil is the genius behind hits like Tarzan’s “In the Air Tonight” and “You’ll Be in My Heart.” So while Lily certainly comes from a talented lineage, hers isn’t mixed with Audrey’s.

Source: Getty ImagesWill Lily Collins play Audrey Hepburn in the next biopic?

Lily’s fans were upset when they learned she wasn’t cast as Audrey in an upcoming biopic. It would have made a lot of sense for her to consider Lily for her role, as people have been wondering whether or not she’s related to Audrey for her entire career. Unfortunately, the role of Audrey went to Rooney Mara, who you might recognize from movies like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Nightmare Alley, and The Social Network.

According to Newsweek, details about the biopic are mostly under wraps at the moment, including the production trailer. Since fans aren’t sure how much of the movie was shot, they’re taking to social media in hopes of seeing Lily take on the role of Rooney.

Lily Collins was born to play Audrey Hepburn and yes, she has the rank. I said what I said pic.twitter.com/WQWejZwqlE

— kat✨ (@sugarysaturn) January 7, 2022 Source: Twitter/@sugarysaturn

A Twitter user named @SugarySaturn posted: “Lily Collins was born to play Audrey Hepburn, and yes, she has the range. I said what I said.” They would surely add the hilarious meme of Tyra Banks screaming about how she “was rooting for you.”

The same user made an important comparison, writing: “Nobody thought Kristen Stewart could pull off playing Princess Diana and she did. Lily Collins would have 100 percent done the same thing with the role of Audrey Hepburn if she had the chance.”

As of now, it is not known if the film’s producers intend to make changes to the cast. Fortunately, Rooney’s acting record proves that this is a role she will be able to handle.

