Is Lis Cuesta making fun of Cubans, is she a victim of hacking or the new star of the meme?

A week after his debut on Twitter, the “first lady” of Cuba, Lis Cuesta Perazasweeps with a publication dedicated to Miguel Diaz-Canelwhich in a matter of hours threatens to accumulate a record number of reactions.

The one that is cute is! And also inside and out: the dictator of my heart💓😍 pic.twitter.com/fuQJjmdvFa – Lis Cuesta (@liscuestacuba) April 10, 2022

“He who is cute is! And, furthermore, inside and out: the dictator of my heart,” reads the message from the wife of the Cuban ruler, which, in addition to ridicule, has aroused suspicions that it was published from a parody account, implausible.

When in doubt, several users checked to verify that it was not a parody account. Incredible as it may seem, everything seems to indicate that it is the account of Cuesta Peraza and that, effectively, he would have called Díaz-Canel a dictator.

“I came from WhatsApp because I saw this in a state and I said dying of laughter: how people invent. Now I see that it is not a parody”; “First time that I review an account so much to see if it is false or not,” are two of the comments from Cubans who took the trouble to verify the authenticity of the publication.

Some Cubans, ironically, celebrate the tweet for expressing the truth and there are even those who suggest that Cuesta Peraza’s courage “to call things by their name” makes her worthy of occupying the presidency of Cuba.

“This must be the first time in 60 years that you say something that represents the thinking of the cuban people. We all agree, he is the dictator of you and 11 million Cubans more”, writes Agustín Antonetti.

“Revenge is a dish that is served cold, good for you Lis!” says Ingeniero Baneado, while Ernesto de la Fe celebrates that “the machi has no filter, let’s make her president.”

For a user identified as San Memero, “Cuba, the only country in the world where politicians make better memes than mememers“.

But ironies aside, if the account of the Cuban “first lady” was not hacked, the fact that she called Díaz-Canel a dictator makes us wonder if the intention of Cuesta Peraza’s message, in addition to showing passion for her husband, is rub ourselves in the face Cubans who are subjected to a dictatorship.

Or will it be that from now on we Cubans will be able to refer to Díaz-Canel as “our dictator” without being accused of contempt?