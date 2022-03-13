Is lockdown coming back? China faces the worst COVID outbreak since the start of the pandemic – El Financiero

China reported this Saturday more than 3,300 COVID-19 infectionsas the country faces its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic and authorities step up efforts to stop the spread.

1,807 confirmed local infections and 1,315 asymptomatic local cases were registered, the Ministry said on Sunday. National Health Commission. The northeastern province of Jilin accounted for more than 2,100 cases.

China reports more than 200 imported cases

China is dealing with new domestic infections that are rising at a rate not seen since the peak of the outbreak in Wuhan, the first epicenter of the virus.

On Saturday, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan vowed to take strict measures to stop regional clusters and urged officials to implement rapid antigen tests in addition to nucleic acid tests to keep up with the spread of omicron.

The country should “resolutely uphold the bottom line of preventing a resurgence of scale,” he said.

China will work (again) from home

China last week approved five rapid tests for COVID antigen developed by national companies. Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, one of the companies that got the clearance, signed an agreement to sell its kits through DaShenLin Pharmaceutical’s outlets and online platform.

Regional governments are stepping up efforts to contain the spread of the virus in their areas. Shanghai has required people to provide negative nucleic acid test results within the past 48 hours if they want to leave or enter the city, according to a statement issued by the municipal government on Saturday night.

The southern province of Guangdong has removed six officials from their posts, including a deputy head of the provincial public security department, over a cluster outbreak in the city of Dongguan on March 1, the Beijing Daily reported.