Is love over? Carolina Sarassa told her husband that she is “in love with another man”

The news presenter, Carolina Sarassa, who is married to Andrés Chacón, made an important revelation to him by telling him that she is “in love with another man”, not satisfied with it, the fact was made public through his personal Instagram account.

The Colombian was referring to her son Noah Mattiawho was born last August.

“Today I told my husband… I am in love with another man. I love you beautiful son”was the message with which he accompanied the publication made on the aforementioned social network.

Chacón and Sarassa met in 2008 and after having been friends for several years, the chemistry began between them and then they fell in love. Later, in 2011 it was when the couple decided to meet “Yes I accept”while they toured several countries during their honeymoon, those were Italy, Colombia and Rome.

For the date, both they have two children togetherthe oldest is named Chloé Shopía, three years old, and Noah Mattia, seven and a half months old.

In the case of the smallest the newscaster got a big scare when she was still pregnant with him and it is that there came a time when she did not feel the baby in her womb. For this reason, she was transferred to a health center in an emergency and it was for this reason that the specialists in the area caused her labor.

The determination was made after doctors believed that the placenta was failing and Noah arrived earlier of the scheduled date.

“I’m mommy again! Noah Mattia beat us to it. This morning they decided to induce labor after determining that the baby could not grow anymore because the placenta was stopping working. 15 hours later: baby in arms. 37 weeks and one daywere the words with which he accompanied the announcement of the birth of his baby.

Exclusively for People en Español, the winner of six Emmy awards revealed that “it hurts a lot to detach myself (from my children) because I have spent the whole day with them”. He also made it clear that He is a person who is very close to the family. and loves spending time with her husband and parents.

