Is love over? The strange song that Angela Aguilar’s boyfriend shared

In recent days the Mexican singer Angela Aguilar has been in the “eye of the storm” after a series of photos with the composer were leaked Gussy LauWho would be your partner?

However, after the controversy that was generated, the rumor arose that both ended their courtship, something that many believe was confirmed after the singer shared a heartbreak song.

A video began to circulate on social networks in which Gussy Lau performs a song that talks about the end of a relationship, so many assumed that his courtship with Angela It ended.

“I’ve had good and not so good days, since that night you said goodbye. I’ve had afternoons where I don’t remember when you told me it’s not you, it’s me,” says the lyrics of the song he shared Gussy Lau.

Related news

In another section of the letter, Gussy Lau He mentions that he is “vibrating low” due to heartbreak. “I guess it’s lovesickness. Well they say don’t fall in love. Right now I’m vibrating low, you know how it is down here. There are days when my chest doesn’t hurt, I wake up with the right foot. Sometimes life smiles at me and I look of course the exit, but not today”, relates the song.

Although it has not been confirmed if the love between Gussy Lau Y Angela AguilarJosé Manuel Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian, also spoke about the relationship between the singers and mentioned that they possibly ended their courtship.

“I hope love triumphs, in the end, that’s the reality. I loved the couple, it made me a different couple. I already knew, I had already found out, among composers we are very gossipy,” he assured in dialogue with Wake up America.