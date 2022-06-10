Entertainment

Is Maite Perroni pregnant? This responds the actress

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

The television star spoke about her romance with producer Andrés Tovar

By: Erik Solis

lead
Instagram: @maiteperroni

Maite Perroni assures that she keeps her love relationship private

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

After the controversy that arose in previous months, Maite Perroni openly enjoys her love relationship with producer Andrés Tovar, with whom she is in love.

The romance became so strong that rumors about a possible pregnancy were present, so in a meeting with the media, including the Hoy program, the actress decided to face the accusations.

For now no, for now I am not considering it at this time, life and times will accommodate, it will be when it has to be“, said.

Maite Perroni clarified that she is a personality who seeks to keep her private life out of the public eye, so she will not give details of what happens in her love relationship.

“I am not used to sharing my intimate life, my private life and this time it was what happened, that I have never shared what happens with my family life and not having done it that way, all those misinterpretations and all these negative notes were given. around our relationship, which was filled with disrespect, defamation and lies,” he said.

With this explanation,

Maite

He showed how much he loves his partner: “That’s why I think we can share ourselves freely and with a smile, enjoying this relationship we have.”

Finally,

Maite Perroni

He shared that the legal actions they took against a show magazine that uncovered their relationship are in process.

Source link

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Today’s horoscope, June 9, 2022, of all zodiac signs

2 mins ago

Husband Praised for ‘Pretty Woman’ Julia Roberts Moment at ‘Posh’ Store

4 mins ago

Kim Kardashian humiliated in London! Elizabeth II sends the reality TV queen to graze

5 mins ago

Without her consent, Eiza González is photographed without a bra

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button