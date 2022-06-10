Is Maite Perroni pregnant? This responds the actress

The television star spoke about her romance with producer Andrés Tovar By: Erik Solis JUN. 09. 2022

Instagram: @maiteperroni Maite Perroni assures that she keeps her love relationship private

After the controversy that arose in previous months, Maite Perroni openly enjoys her love relationship with producer Andrés Tovar, with whom she is in love.

The romance became so strong that rumors about a possible pregnancy were present, so in a meeting with the media, including the Hoy program, the actress decided to face the accusations.

“For now no, for now I am not considering it at this time, life and times will accommodate, it will be when it has to be“, said.

Maite Perroni clarified that she is a personality who seeks to keep her private life out of the public eye, so she will not give details of what happens in her love relationship.

“I am not used to sharing my intimate life, my private life and this time it was what happened, that I have never shared what happens with my family life and not having done it that way, all those misinterpretations and all these negative notes were given. around our relationship, which was filled with disrespect, defamation and lies,” he said.

With this explanation, Maite He showed how much he loves his partner: “That’s why I think we can share ourselves freely and with a smile, enjoying this relationship we have.”