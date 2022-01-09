Is Mario Kart 9 actually Nintendo Kart? Fans in fibrillation, the trend on social networks is triggered
Fans have been waiting for a new Mario Kart game for almost 8 years (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, despite having sold almost 40 million copies, is still a re-release), so we can well understand the enthusiasm that has arisen from the recent report by Serkan Toto.
A few days ago, the analyst of Kantan Games talked about a Mario Kart 9 in an active phase of development and ready to be announced in the course of 2022. Serkan Toto said he was amazed that he did not attend the presentation in 2021 and added that the new iteration of the racing game will introduce a “twist”, or an unexpected novelty. This is clearly a rumor that is far from confirmed, however the authoritativeness of the source and the reference to something new were enough to send gamers into fibrillation.
Fans, intrigued by the possible novelty mentioned by the analyst, let their imagination fly and hypothesized the existence of Nintendo Kart, a sort of kart-sized Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in which it could find a place an all-star selection of the heroes of the Kyoto house. This is a speculation also fueled by a series of real facts: throughout its history, Mario Kart 8 has welcomed characters such as Link from The Legend of Zelda, the Inklings from Splatoon and Isabelle from Animal Crossing, a trend that according to many it could be expanded to embrace many other franchises: in the past few hours, the hashtag “Nintendo Kart” has appeared in over 10,000 tweets, generating a new trend on the social network. The idea, it seems, is teasing the community, even if not everyone seems to like it. What do you think about it?
how much do you wanna bet that Mario Kart 9 is just gonna have like. 2 or 3 guest characters again and people are gonna be upset and complain like nintendo kart was ever a guaranteed thing to happen pic.twitter.com/9b6PGjrry8
– Mat 🦆 COMMISSIONS FULL (@MatttGFX) January 8, 2022
I’ve seen so many people who are for and against the idea of a Mario Kart with Nintendo All-Stars
On one hand, it could bring tons of unique tracks, karts and characters
But on the other hand, it would kinda remove the Mario Kart identity and just be Nintendo Kart
It’s 50/50! pic.twitter.com/NAUdmh4Dzh
– EdwardSabaVO (@EdwardSabaVO) January 9, 2022
If this “Nintendo Kart” thing really is a thing, I would love if they incorporated modes from other Nintendo racing games. Imagine if they did City Trial from Air Ride with power ups and air rides but with Mario Kart items in the mix. I know it isn’t gonna happen but it’d be cool pic.twitter.com/9DXUDRdKaZ
– SmashMarioPro2000 (@SmashMarioPro) January 9, 2022
Nintendo Kart is trending and while I’m 99% sure it will never happen a Mario Kart game with all kinds of Nintendo characters racing through all of Nintendo’s various worlds and using items from each series would be so sick … pic.twitter.com/DHDFA50ZDe
– Aero (@ActualAero) January 9, 2022
“mario kart should be nintendo kart instead!” and give rise to the creation of the smash fan base 2.0? how about no thanks
– bnuuy. ★ (@pepperonisecret) January 8, 2022
“Nintendo Kart” talk again, huh?
On one hand, I think there’s a lot of potential in the idea. On the other, I also think the series can stay Mario-focused – with a small handful of crossover drivers – and still be compelling in its own ways.
Either option could work.
– Delzethin (@Delzethin) January 8, 2022