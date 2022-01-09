Is Mario Kart 9 actually Nintendo Kart? Fans in fibrillation, the trend on social networks is triggered

Fans have been waiting for a new Mario Kart game for almost 8 years (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, despite having sold almost 40 million copies, is still a re-release), so we can well understand the enthusiasm that has arisen from the recent report by Serkan Toto.

A few days ago, the analyst of Kantan Games talked about a Mario Kart 9 in an active phase of development and ready to be announced in the course of 2022. Serkan Toto said he was amazed that he did not attend the presentation in 2021 and added that the new iteration of the racing game will introduce a “twist”, or an unexpected novelty. This is clearly a rumor that is far from confirmed, however the authoritativeness of the source and the reference to something new were enough to send gamers into fibrillation.

Fans, intrigued by the possible novelty mentioned by the analyst, let their imagination fly and hypothesized the existence of Nintendo Kart, a sort of kart-sized Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in which it could find a place an all-star selection of the heroes of the Kyoto house. This is a speculation also fueled by a series of real facts: throughout its history, Mario Kart 8 has welcomed characters such as Link from The Legend of Zelda, the Inklings from Splatoon and Isabelle from Animal Crossing, a trend that according to many it could be expanded to embrace many other franchises: in the past few hours, the hashtag “Nintendo Kart” has appeared in over 10,000 tweets, generating a new trend on the social network. The idea, it seems, is teasing the community, even if not everyone seems to like it. What do you think about it?