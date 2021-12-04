News

Is Marisa Tomei married? The motivation for her choice makes her a true champion of feminism

Marisa Tomei she has never married, nor does she have a daughter. The actress, born in Brooklyn on December 4, 1964, has had several relationships with very famous men over the years: in 1994, she had a brief relationship with Robert Downey Jr., in 1999 with Dana Ashbrook, to then be romantically linked to Frank Pugliese, Logan Marshall-Green And Josh Radnor (Ted of How I met your mother). Why these relationships did not last, we do not know. But the main reason could lie in Marisa Tomei’s conception of marriage …

Marisa Tomei and her thoughts on marriage

During an interview given to Manhattan Magazine in 2009, Marisa Tomei explained why she will never get married: “I’m not a huge fan of marriage as an institution, and I can’t even understand why women give birth to children to feel complete and fulfilled.“. A person very close to her referred to Closer Weekly that marriage has never been one of his life projects, even before it became popular in the world of cinema. “She never pursued marriage, even when she was twenty. Work was truly his life force. He is living life to the fullest and receiving offers that other actors would kill for. His success is a combination of talent and hard work“, The source revealed.

