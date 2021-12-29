Is Marvel secretly preparing a Nomad movie with Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson?

If Sony is considering Emma Stone’s return as Spider Gwen and hiring Anya Taylor Joy for the role of Black Cat, the Marvel Studios they might be secretly working on a film with Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.

In these hours, in fact, the well-known scooper Charles Murphy of the Murphy’s Multiverse portal has shared a trademark for a “Nomad” project, speculating on the possibility that this project could represent the return of Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans at Marvel.

The speculation began by paying attention to the four Marvel films released this year: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Eternals And Spider-Man: No Way Home. THE the first three all have scenes in the middle of the credits that have set up any spin-offs: eg, Shang-Chi had the surprise cameos of Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel while studying the origin of the Ten Rings; The Eternals they included Dane Whitman with Blade’s voiceover; And Black Widow saw Natasha Romanoff’s ally, Rick Mason, steal an Avengers Quinjet so that we can help get the superheroes who disobeyed the Sokovia Accords out of prison in Captain America: Civil War.

According to Charles Murphy, the idea that Marvel Studios can continue to ‘work’ in the period between Civil War and Infinity War should not be discarded a priori, and tell the story of Captain America and Black Widow as they operated as Secret Avengers. Murphy recalled how Marvel filed a trademark for “Marvel Studios Nomad” last year, with the brand tied to movies and television projects. Many of the other Marvel filed brands have already had their related ads, but so far there has been no news on Nomad. This secret project of Nomad could include the stars of Captain America And Black Widow?

Again, the dots are far from joining, but they can be joined with some speculation: you will all remember Deadline’s exclusive announcement, according to which the Marvel Studios would be working on a project with Chris Evans (untied from Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie) while just a few days ago Scarlett Johansson talked about the Marvel film she is producing with Kevin Feige.

What if Johansson were the producer of the project with Chris Evans, in which Steve Rogers instead of acting as Captain America will adopt Nomad’s secret identity after the Civil War? If set during the “Secret Avengers” era, the film could focus on Steve Rogers, Black Widow and Falcon working as a secret team. Also OT Fagbenle’s Rick Mason may be making an appearance, as the actor anticipated his return to the MCU during a press conference for the Black Widow.

As comic readers will know, Steve Rogers took over the role of Nomad in Marvel Comics when he ditched his red-white-blue costume and shield. The public saw the same thing happen in Captain America: Civil War, when Cap leaves the shield after defeating Iron Man. When Steve reappeared in Avengers: Infinity War, the colors had been removed from his Captain America costume, along with the star symbol on his chest and the Vibranium shield.

