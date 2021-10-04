News

Is Mary Poppins a superhero? For Emily Blunt, yes

Emily Blunt from At Quiet Place remind fans that you’ve already played a superhero. During an interview with CinePOP, Blunt was told about the desire of fans to see her in the role of a superhero. Faced with this demand, the actress joked, declaring: “For real? This is my superhero. Mary Poppins is a superhero. I did it.” In early May, Blunt rejected fan speculation that she would be cast for the role of Susan Storm / The Invisible Woman in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Emily Blunt played Mary Poppins in 2018

Emily Blunt starred in the title role in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns, a sequel to the 1964 film. Both films are based on author PL Travers’ children’s story series about a magical nanny who brings joy to the dysfunctional lives of the Banks family . In the first film, set in London in 1910, Poppins takes care of the children Michael and Jane. The return of Marry Poppins, however, takes place during the Great Depression, with Michael, now a widower and father of three, who needs the help of the magical nanny.

Emily BluntRecently, she talked about the circumstances that led her to reject the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 and the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Actually I want to tell the story well”, Emily Blunt told Howard Stern. Through Entertainment Weekly, the actress has specified that she does not believe that superhero movies are “below her”, specifying that “it bothered her” when she had to give up the opportunity to play Black Widow in Iron Man 2 ” due to a contractual obligation to star in “Gulliver’s Travels”. The actress is currently busy promoting A Quiet Place II, the sequel to the thriller / horror directed by her husband John Krasinski.

