Is Matrix Resurrections the beginning of a new saga? Warner Bros. answer!

In the same interview during which she anticipated the arrival of a prequel TV series of The Sopranos, the CEO of Warner Bros. Ann Sarnoff spoke of future potential of the Matrix saga after the release of the next episode, Matrix Resurrections.

Speaking of business strategies and how the 2021 box office results for Warner Bros. will not jeopardize the future of its franchises (remember that all the films of the year distributed to theaters by Warner were also published on the same day of release on HBO Max in the countries where the service is available), the executive was questioned about the possible realization of new sequels of Matrix after Resurrections. Sarnoff’s response was concise, direct and clear: “Whenever Lana Wachowski wants to make a movie, we’ll be there“.

Lips sewn up, therefore, but fans of the saga with Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss now can only wonder: what if Matrix Resurrections was the beginning of a new trilogy? After all the subtitle of the fourth episode of the franchise is already a prelude to a new start, and judging by the trailer for Matrix Resurrections the director and screenwriter Lana Wachowski for her return to the saga has thought of a total re-reading of the original story.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments. Matrix Resurrections will be released on December 22 in US cinemas and on HBO Max, and will arrive in Italian cinemas from January 1, 2022.

