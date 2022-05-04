Is Mbappé preparing a move from Paris? The image that unleashes the comments about the future of crack
2022-05-03
Kylian Mbappe is still on the radar of the world of football since while its representatives negotiate the last details of the contract with Real Madridhe studies the way he intends to say goodbye to the PSG.
Spanish media argue that the Gallic crack is also analyzing the area where his new home will be located in the Spanish capital and the valuables that will accompany him.
One of his friends, Ito Maraboutwill design to your liking the home that you buy in Madrid. Yesterday he was visiting her house from Paris and uploaded a photo in which they appeared packed boxes and their prizes well preserved to take them to the Spanish capital.
By the way, as a token of thanks, Mbappe He gave him a signed shirt of his. Both have a very good relationship and the striker wants him to be the one to take care of preparing every detail of what will be his next home for many years.
The photo has unleashed a wave of comments that assure that the player is already preparing his departure from Paris to buy a house in Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe He waits for the right moment to announce his decision to sign for the Real Madrid. He has not changed his position and, as he let Florentino Perez in July of last year, he will play in merengue. He will communicate it publicly once the season ends.