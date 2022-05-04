Is Mbappé preparing a move from Paris? The image that unleashes the comments about the future of crack

2022-05-03

Kylian Mbappe is still on the radar of the world of football since while its representatives negotiate the last details of the contract with Real Madridhe studies the way he intends to say goodbye to the PSG.

Spanish media argue that the Gallic crack is also analyzing the area where his new home will be located in the Spanish capital and the valuables that will accompany him.

One of his friends, Ito Maraboutwill design to your liking the home that you buy in Madrid. Yesterday he was visiting her house from Paris and uploaded a photo in which they appeared packed boxes and their prizes well preserved to take them to the Spanish capital.