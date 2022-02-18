Is medicine really “an abyss”?

The title of the La Presse article (“Medicine on the brink”) leaves no room for doubt: According to a survey of 500 students conducted by student associations from four faculties, the university course in medicine would cause a lot of anxiety and suicidal tendencies. thoughts, which would affect no less than 25% of students. This is huge and even more surprising as help requests are up 28% compared to last year.

Of course, the anguish expressed represents real suffering, these students must have access to support services and the medical profession must be much more sensitive to such realities, doctors being people like others, subject to stress and psychological problems like everyone else others. We must also ask ourselves why.

But before affirming that «medicine is an abyss», which means placing it in a certain position – a conclusion that arises «naturally» when the duration and intensity of the studies and the hours dedicated to practices are known – we must take a step back and see what is actually presented to us as facts.

It is that, although I do not have access to the data that inspired this article, I am far from being convinced that what is presented to us allows us to draw the conclusions set forth in the title, the content and the interviews carried out. This is why.

How to interpret this survey?

Several factors make the interpretation of this survey limited. Note first that the response rate is not mentioned. However, it is important, especially when dealing with such a sensitive topic, to ensure as far as possible that people who have experienced the problem mentioned in the questionnaire are not over-represented or under-represented among the respondents.

People affected by the problem may be more tempted to respond than others. Or, conversely, refuse to do so. This introduces a selection bias that can skew the interpretation of the numbers.

Another point also refers to this bias: medical students may have different characteristics from other university students. To be admitted to this program you must have high qualifications in all disciplines, which naturally “selects” people focused on performance and with the ability to achieve it.

One could, for example, hypothesize that they may have a higher propensity for distress and suicidal thoughts. The conclusion of the survey would then not be linked to the studies themselves, but to the students who opted for a medical degree.

And it is equally possible that beyond personality, the social background from which medical students come plays an important role. We know, for example, that more of these students grew up in economically prosperous environments. Could environmental pressure be a factor that explains part of the observed discomfort? If so, it would also not be related to the studies themselves.

Finally, one could imagine that all young people of this age have a high level of distress. We agree that this completely changes the interpretation of the survey. The discomfort observed could not then be specifically associated with medical studies, nor perhaps with studies in general, but perhaps only with a stage of life.

Understand better to act better

That said, it’s quite possible that the level of distress is higher in medicine than elsewhere, although the survey in question apparently doesn’t help us know if this is the case or if that distress is different from what other young people experience.

In any case, I would not be surprised if the world of medicine represents, for outsiders, a stressful environment in which not everything is done to properly recognize their discomfort and help them cope, offering them, for example, better access to the resources.

I am even inclined to think that the medical profession is not particularly sensitive to the anxieties of doctors, that doctors themselves often tend to hide their difficulties, that the organization of work leads to long hours and that it is never easy in an environment remove a doctor from a group, because then his task falls to others.

Furthermore, as mentioned in the La Presse article, “57% of students surveyed said they did not feel comfortable trusting their peers. Therefore, it would not be surprising that this environment, where the external patients were quite young, could favor the appearance of discomfort.

My goal here is not to minimize distress. On the contrary, we must welcome him and offer him all the appropriate help and services. More on it is advisable that if other students are souffrent, or if she manifests herself well before arriving at the university, the nature même de l’aide et les outils à mettre en place seront bien différents et pourraient s’adresser à many people.

Which is essential, because the objective is to provide adequate assistance to these young people, regardless of what they do in life, in particular to avoid the worst.

*

If you need support, are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about someone close to you, call 1 866 APPELLE (1 866 277-3553). A suicide prevention worker is available to you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can contact the Quebec Medical Assistance Program by calling 1 800 387-4166 or 514 397-0888.