Is Medicine the most demanding career on a mental level?

Jesús Linares, Javier Arias and Carlos F. Sánchez.

The college time It supposes a great effort and dedication for all the students during the four years on average duration of the races. A job that involves a “higher level of mentally demanding for students of Medicine“, as explained to Medical Writing the psychologist Jesus Linaresof the College of Psychologists of Madrid. For Linares, “Medicine is the career that takes the longest to complete with a total of six years, a comparative indicator with other careers of shorter duration.”

To this he adds that, as occurs with any other occupation in the field of Health such as Nursingare professions that “contain many teaching hours in the mornings and practices in the afternoons, which keeps the students hooked throughout the day”, in terms of time.

Also, for Linares Medicine career has two peculiarities: “On the one hand, the level of competitiveness that exists when entering the race since a very high grade is needed between Baccalaureate and Selectivity, which makes them carry a different weight on their backs than in other areas. And, on the other hand, is that Medicine students know that, once the university period is over, it is practically obligatory, they have to perform the MIRwhich implies another additional weight for them, assuming more competition between them to be able to access a specialist position”.

To all this, according to Linares, is added that during the specialization “students also have to work and study at the same time for an average of four years, depending on the speciality.” For the psychologist, all these aspects “have a lot to do with the level of mental demand that they suffer due to the density and temporality that Medicine has.”

Tips to better cope with the Medicine career

The psychologist also offers a series of tips for all those who are studying Medicine or are going to study it and who can cope with it. In this sense, Linares reminds the students “work from organizationdevoting time for rest, leisure, vacations, etc”. A necessary organization before “a full-distance race in which they will never stop studying and it will become a way of life. A style in which they will not be able to work as if it were a continuous ‘sprint’ because in the end they will finish psychologically and physically fatigued“.

Jesús Linares: “Medical students cannot take the MIR as the final decision of their lives”

Likewise, the psychologist highlights that many students experience the decision to choose the MIR as “something definitive, like a last chance and, with the passage of time, they realize that this is not the case”. For this reason, “Medical students cannot take the MIR as the final decision of their life and think that they have no other alternative or option to change.

Is Medicine the most demanding career on a mental level?

For its part, Javier AriasDean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), shares the same opinion, stating that “Medicine is one of the most intellectually demanding university courses.” “The skills required in this degree are very extensive and varied”, Arias points out to this newspaper, adding that its demand and variety is not “only at a scientific-technical level, but also in terms of interpersonal relationships and communication.” In addition, he emphasizes that it is necessary to add the “necessary empathy towards others and the essential ethical values” to practice as a doctor.

Regarding the guidelines and advice that the Dean offers to cope with this level of demand, Arias admits that “Medical studies should not be approached as one more task, but rather the student should try from the beginning to carry out a true immersion in the race”. “It is true that Medicine supposes an important capacity of renunciation and a great initial effort”, admits the dean of the UCM, adding that “if the student manages to reach the point of understanding, enjoying, and even feeling emotion, for what he studies, from there everything may become much more easy and rewarding.

Carlos F. Sánchez: “Medicine is one of the careers that requires the most dedication and work from students”

Besides, Carlos F. SanchezDean of Medicine at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) affirms that the degree in Medicine “is one of the studies that requires the greatest dedication and work on the part of the students”. “The degree is very condensed and almost all the subjects taught require a significant effort,” says Sánchez to Medical Writing.

The reason for the requirement of this career is due to the fact that “the first three years of preclinical training include complex and high content subjectsapparently far from the clinic but essential for the training of the doctor”. “During the clinical years you have to continue learning a great deal of information and, in addition, acquire clinical skills”, clarifies Sánchez, pointing out that “at the same time that you acquire You have to integrate that knowledge in practice”.