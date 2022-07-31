Is Megan Fox close to future stepdaughter Casie Colson Baker?

ads

Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter, Casie Colson Baker, will no doubt differ from the one she lived with Kassius. While she entered the life of Brian Austin Green’s son when he was just a little boy, Fox welcomed Casie when the girl was already 11 years old. But Fox is proving that she is just as well equipped to handle a pre-teen like her. younger children. In February, Fox indicated that she and Casie get along great when she posted snaps of the two of them hanging out with Kelly on her Instagram Stories (via E! News).

One photo showed Fox, Kelly and Casie striking funny poses while partying at 27 Club Coffee, the coffee shop Kelly opened in Ohio in 2020, Music Mayhem reported. In a second, more spontaneous take, Casie turned to the couple and placed her hand on Fox’s knee. This isn’t the first time the trio have enjoyed a night out together. In June 2021, the future family was seen having dinner in Venice, California, reported HollywoodLife. Photographed outside the Wild Rooftop Concert, Fox was seen hand-in-hand with Kelly, who had her other arm wrapped around Casie’s shoulders.

Fox keeps Noah, Bodhi, and Journey mostly away from their social media, so it’s no surprise that they do the same for Casie. But the mother and children reportedly have nothing but affection for Kelly’s little girl. “She pretty much just adores Megan and her kids,” a source told Life & Style.