Is Megan Thee Stallion joining Beyonce at Houston tour stop?

Beyoncé reportedly invites Megan Thee Stallion to join her on stage at Houston stop Renaissance World Tour. This news is according to some media sources and social media chatters.

Neither Queen Bey nor the Real Hot Girl coaches have officially confirmed the performance. But if it’s true, we’re preparing our twerk and fashion clout right now!

popular celebrity news sites page six is one of the outlets leaving the update. The outlet says that when Thee Stallion was scheduled to headline the Global Citizen festival in Central Park, she walked out after getting a call from the Renaissance star. there was a request for a call bongos The rapper will be joining Beyoncé for an upcoming show.

page six The news has not been confirmed with any of the artists, but points to public statements from the annual civic festival confirming Megan’s departure from the line-up. Megan reportedly withdrew her name just 11 days before the celebrations were to begin.

Other well-known artists and influencers on the lineup include Lauryn Hill, Red Hot Chili Peppers and DJ D-Nice. Global Citizen Festival had not announced any replacement artist for Megan at the time of the September 12 statement.

But a Beyoncé – Megan Thee Stallion revival reunion would be epic…

It makes perfect sense for Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion to be on stage together in Texas. 2020 of both Savage Remix The collaboration was widely successful. The song reached number 1 on the Billboard 100 chart and earned the sexy duo Grammy Awards for “Best Rap Song” and “Rap Performance”.

Meg has also publicly shared her love for her fellow Houston resident. rapper told People magazine that “everyone knows” that she is “obsessed with Beyoncé.” So, in the running list of epic Renaissance World Tour If this happens, his performance will be one of the memorable moments.

Additionally, the upcoming Houston tour stop has garnered a lot of buzz over the past few weeks. In form of run the world The singer’s hometown, and birthplace of “Destiny’s Child”, has rumors swirling about who might grace the stage with Bey and Blue Ivy.

Besides Megan, fans are also excited about the possibility of a Destiny’s Child reunion. A TikToker has gone viral after noticing a change to the group’s webpage amid Beyoncé’s ongoing tour.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on news and any confirmation of Megan Thee Stallion reunion rumors. No matter who Beyoncé invites to her stage, the Houston show will be one not to be missed.

