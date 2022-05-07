Is Mercedes back? Red Bull in trouble?

See the two Mercedes in the Top 4 of Practice 2 of the Miami Grand Prix from Formula 1immediately suggests that this may be the start of a comeback, but judging by the result on a new track can be misleading.

George Russell was ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and the Red Bull of Sergio Pérez and behind them was the other Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, something that after the alternating dominance of those teams was frankly surprising.

George Russell Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The improvement of Mercedes is not a product of chance. The front wing of the W13 arrived completely renewed in Miami and it was also possible to reduce the weight of the car a little.

The main point was that the Brackley team managed to direct the airflow in such a way that the rebound or porpoising that affected it so much was less.

Now, this is the first day of practice on a brand new track, where the dust makes it slippery; In addition, the lack of rubber due to use contributes to this circumstance. Neither team had any real data from Miami, just simulator testing, so those circumstances were able to remarkably even out the difference between the teams.

In reality, it will not be in qualifying or in the race where Mercedes’ progress can be assessed in real terms. We will have to wait for the next Grand Prix in Barcelona on May 22, but what we have seen today is undoubtedly an advance.

On the other hand, Red Bull shows lack of reliability again and the issue is once again an alert. Now it was overheating due to a hydraulic problem, which left Max Verstappen out of Practice 2.

It is true that the heat and humidity of Miami is something that had not been experienced in the season, but there are already many failures in so few Grand Prix.

The good news is that it happened in Practice 2, not the race, but the bad news is that Max Verstappen He has been able to shoot very little and it is a new track. Although the Dutchman is competent to the point of genius, the lack of time on the track could have consequences in qualifying and that could have repercussions on the race.

Fortunately for Red Bull, Czech Perez He was able to turn with some problems under braking due to the slippery state of the track and the search for the limits, but he was able to set the third best lap of the day. Above all, he gathered information that he can share with the other side of the pit lane, even though the Mexican and the champion’s driving styles are very different.

Point and aside is the situation of Carlos Sainz, who crashed the Ferrari again. The Spaniard is in a very low moment with two consecutive retirements, and he has also been seen with many problems to stay within almost all the tracks and sessions so far this season.

That contrasts with charles leclerc, who was the best in Practice 1 and second in Practice 2 in Miami. Perhaps the pressure concocts a macabre game in the head of sainzwho is definitely on a losing streak.

On Thursday he hit his head on a pitwall fence and said it was nothing serious, thankfully. However, maybe he does require a mental jolt to shake off the cobwebs that afflict him.

Thus, concern is running rampant at Ferrari and Red Bull, while at Mercedes hope has taken its place in the pit and they are anxiously awaiting Saturday to endorse their spirits in qualifying. We will see.