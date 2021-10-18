News

Is Meryl Streep sick? Health problems for the actress, there are news

Posted on
Hollywood actress Meryl Streep appears to be having some health problems that she spoke about in an interview. Let’s find out more.

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep (Getty Images)

Meryl Streep, one of the most loved and well-known Hollywood actresses in the world, said during an interview that she had some health problems. In her long career, Streep has managed to interpret very varied roles in a truly masterful way, becoming a true iconic face of the world cinema scene.

Meryl Streep is sick: physical problems

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep (Getty Images)

The great actress Meryl Streep during a recent interview for the Vanity Fair newspaper made a confession regarding her physical health. For many years now, Streep has been one of the most important exponents of cinema that has also managed to obtain the record of nominations, 21, for the Oscar.

Lately she has been working on a very important new project, the film The Prom, which is an adaptation of a Broadway musical. Also working with her were well-known personalities such as Nicole Kidman and James Corden. Apparently, as stated by the actress herself, it was very demanding to act in this film, also because it is a musical that requires great physical commitment.

Unfortunately, however, the health conditions of the woman are not the best, also and above all due to advancing age. We remember in fact that Streep is 71 years old and despite everything she has worked hard to make this film. Streep’s problems, as specified in the interview, concern one of hers in particular knee which he said of the woman would be really very run down.

Despite everything Meryl threw herself into this experience and the preparation to make the film lasted 8 weeks, only for the physical part. Some ailments therefore for Streep, but nothing that prevents her from always putting herself to the test and showing all her incredible talent and desire to do.

