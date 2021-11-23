Is methane still worth it? Let’s see the comparison …

Is methane still worth it? Assogasmetano claims yes by making a comparison with petrol and diesel cars in the shopping. But there is no electric, which wins hands down …

Is methane worthwhile…? How far do you go with 10 €

Despite recent increases, the methane remains the cheapest fuel among those most widespread today. It supports it an elaboration of the Studies Office of Assogasmetano, which has by calculating the average possible distance with 10 euros of fuel. The reference is “the average prices of fuels recorded on 17 November and the energy yield of methane in relation to other fuels“. From the elaboration it emerges that an average car can drive 90 km with methane, 56 km with petrol fuel e 70 km To further confirmation of the possible savings with methane, the Association cites other data on the expenditure for fuel of bifuel methane / petrol cars. This is if you use methane instead of switching to petrol.

It would have been interesting to see the electric too …

He does not come taken into account the electric, and that’s a shame. Yes, because by recharging a normal electric car at home, you can drive along it over 300 km. If, on the other hand, the recharging takes place in the public columns we are at well over 150 and well over 100 in the stations fast more expensive. No, the Assogasmetano Research Department has remained in the field of traditional fuels. Adding another comparison. At current prices, spending on do 100 km for a Fiat Panda Natural Power and of 6 euros using only methane, while it is 10.4 euros using only petrol. Which, according to the Association, “confirms that the savings possible thanks to the use of methane remain valid also in the case of the other bifuel methane / petrol models“. Always interesting comparisons. They would be even more so if the electric, increasingly widespread, were also inserted. For example by comparing the 500 EV to the aforementioned Panda Natural Power …