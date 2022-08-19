Is Miami prepared to face another downpour?

Streets in Brickell, Biscayne, Little Havana and other areas were flooded and water entered businesses and homes and more than 50 vehicles were trapped.

The Miami mayor’s office assures that it “has been working on it” for more than 10 years, cleaning the sewers and improving the electric pumps that “control” the flow of water, but the situation has not improved.

The public criticism is how a city like Miami, which is on the maps for its progress and tall buildings, can not have a good drainage.

If we add to this the material losses to be claimed, both from insurance companies and the authorities, the bill could be multi-million dollar: damaged vehicles, damaged commercial premises and homes.

“We have already received several complaints. In the end, we will all have to pay the consequences: higher premiums to pay in a few months,” said Mario Moreno, president of Access Insurance, in Miami.

Why?

The population is growing, along with the urban boom, and although there are precise regulations to control growth and prevent the collapse of services, such as streets, transportation, public schools and sewage, the measures do not seem to be enough.

“It is true that a lot of rain fell, but it is time for the City to improve the drainage network,” said Carmen, a resident of Little Havana.

Owners of commercial premises in the Brickell area have had to install supports to place steel plates and prevent water from entering.

Alex, an employee of the Publix store in Brickell, assured that the concern is latent and that every time it rains “we fear that the street will flood and the water will enter the supermarket.”

On Sunday, 24 hours after the heavy downpours, water was still gushing out of sewers in some places.

Nearly 22 years ago, in October 2000, a similar deluge, then known as the unnamed storm, flooded Miami-Dade streets.

At the time, the town of Sweetwater was experiencing serious drainage problems, and it was only then that local, state, and federal authorities took notice.

Another storm, Eta, just a year and a half ago, on November 9, 2020, brought heavy rains and street flooding to Miami similar to what happened last Friday and Saturday.

“We have to raise certain streets and add water pumps to prevent flooding, as well as finish fixing the sewage and sewage system,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at the time.

On the other hand, Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes pointed out: “A good part of the sewage system needs to be replaced and that requires an extremely large investment (millions of dollars), which is a very big challenge that we have in the city.”