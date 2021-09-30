Is Mila Kunis a chicken thief? A childhood friend accuses the actress and asks her for compensation (PHOTO)

Mila Kunis, an American-born Ukrainian actress and voice actress, was accused by a childhood friend of being a “chicken thief” because as a child she allegedly “kidnapped” a hen owned by her playmate.

Famous for her role in the movie “The Black Swan” and for being the voice of Meg in the originate version of “Family Guy”, Mila has recently received this at least singular accusation from Kristina Karo, his wife’s playmate. by Ashton Kutcher when she was still living in Ukraine.

According to the version of the girl, who recently arrived in America to attempt a career as a singer, the two were inseparable companions since elementary school. They often spent the afternoon together playing with the animals on the farm owned by Kristina’s family, most notably with a hen named Doggie.

One day, however, the relationship between the two broke down, precisely because of the disappearance of the animal: all the clues would lead, according to the girl, to Mila. The confirmation of this would be a sentence that the little girl would have said to her friend “You have many, you have an entire farm. I am taking the Doggie home”.

The curious story would then end with a subpoena for the beautiful actress: Kristina would admit to having undergone various therapies due to the loss of the chicken. The emotional stress would then reappear in these days, after the two accidentally met in Los Angeles, prompting her to file a subpoena in which she asks for compensation of $ 5,000 for moral damages.

A story that appears as a joke but seems to be pure truth, while making “the chickens laugh”.