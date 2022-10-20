Is Mila Kunis’ new movie based on real life? This is the story they were inspired by

Mila Kunis is taking 2022 as a ‘rebirth’ in her artistic career by being part of the recording processes of the series Thats 90s Show (Thats 70s Show reboot) and by the results of the tape “Luckiest Girl Alive” (The luckiest girl in the world) on the streaming service platform, Netflix.

Starting in September, users have had access to a mystery/drama film that follows the life of a writer who begins to unravel when a true crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school story.

The film directed by Mike Barker, which is in the top 10 of the most viewed content in Mexico on the platformin recent days, has aroused the interest of users, who maintain that the real protagonist of the events is precisely the writer, Jessica Knoll.

Story based on real life

The film is based on a mystery novel, released in 2015, which has the same name.

At the time the book was published, the writer had said that her inspiration they were the stories of other women with whom he had been able to speak.

However, while publishing an essay for a feminist newsletter, Knoll explained that the character Ani’s gang rape experience is actually inspired by an attack the writer herself suffered when she attended private school as a teenager.

Knoll also spoke to Today at the time about why she was reluctant to tell people the story was based on her own experience, later: “I always feel a little unworthy of being called strong or brave, because I had to [sincerarme] through fiction.

“I was afraid that people would read it and come to the same conclusion that people did when I was in high school, which was that no rape had occurred and that I had somehow been involved,” the actress said.

So while the story is fiction in many essential respects, it is really based on some of the writer’s own personal experiences.