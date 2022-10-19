Entertainment

Is model Emily Ratajkowski bisexual?

doEmily Ratajkowski is he bisexual? This is what many netizens are wondering after the model published a very suggestive TikTok video.

Emily Ratakkowski posted a video on TikTok in which, like Madonna did recently, she doesn’t say a word. At one point a question comes up and she moves her cell phone camera to show a green sofa and laughs as she says goodbye to her.

But why could the green sofa indicate that he is bisexual? It all started with a video posted by model Shay Mitchell a few days ago. One user asked her a question: “If you identify as bisexual, do you have a green velvet couch?”, to which she showed her green velvet couch.

Many users identified this reaction from Mitchell as confirmation that he is bisexual and are now surmising the same about Ratakkowski.

Reports recently surfaced that both Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt were getting to know each other, in what seemed like the start of a relationship. However, a source told US Weekly that they are just friends.

“Their relationship is in the early stages right now. But they like each other and are excited to see where things go.”

