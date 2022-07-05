Is Montrealer Zach Zoya the next Drake?

Singer-songwriter Zach Zoya marries vocals and rap in his songs as skillfully as he mixes French and English when he speaks. If the Montrealer was raised in the language of Molière, it is that of Shakespeare who has inspired him in his creation since his adolescence. The 24-year-old artist is increasingly establishing himself on the Quebec music scene, but he has his sights set on the planet.

The one who has often been compared to Drake and described as the “hope” of Anglo hip-hop in Quebec has not been idle during the pandemic when the artistic community was on hiatus. Even less since the resumption of activities. Recently, he even opened for Charlotte Cardin, the one who triumphed at the last Juno awards gala by equaling a record held by Celine Dion.

During the last two years of health crisis, Zach Zoya worked with a small circle of artist friends to compose a large part of his second EP, No Love Is Ever Wasted. With this new opus even more accomplished than the first, the rapper and singer reaffirms his talent and versatility.

Met in a studio on the West Island of Montreal, Zach Zoya explains that he now prefers to create in the comfort of an apartment with the same close collaborators. “I go to my friends and we make music wherever we’re at. […] It gives me more creative freedom,” he says.

New creative process

If he was more used to arriving at the studio with texts already in hand, it was with the arrival of the pandemic that the artist changed his creative process. Now, Zach Zoya chooses to write the lyrics of his songs as his three acolytes (Soran, Miko and yukidreamsagain) compose the instrumental arrangements during often spontaneous meetings.

This new way of doing things was first imposed on him by the health crisis and the restrictions it caused. “We were kind of forced to stay with the same people,” he recalls. […] It really solidified our crew and, this day [à ce jour]it is with these people that I make music.

Although he worked extremely hard during this planetary downtime, Zach Zoya points out that he always got pleasure from it. “There was no pressure because we knew there would be no show before two years. We made music for the fun, without really a specific goal or without really thinking about an album. And that gave a project”, he rejoices.

No Love Is Ever Wasted

This project, which was mainly born during the pandemic, is No Love Is Ever Wasted, Zach Zoya’s second EP, released last month.

“It’s an ode to passion. It’s not being afraid to try new things. Love is never lost. And not just love in a romantic relationship, but love for a new passion, a hobbyyour jobyour career…”, he says.

The artist cites his past in the restaurant business as an example: “Sometimes you feel like you’re wasting your time because it’s just your day job [emploi de jour]. You would like to use that time to do something else, but there are notions of discipline and perseverance that I learned that are useful to me in music now”, he explains.

Of this opus which he describes as “very melodic”, Zach Zoya mentions that his favorite song is All Alone In The Universe since it is a very personal one.

Singer Zach Zoya in his recording studio. / Josie Desmarais/Metro

International ambitions

The man who was born in Rouyn-Noranda to a Quebec mother and an African father was raised in French. However, Zach Zoya has never composed in his mother tongue. At the age of 16, he wrote his very first song in English.

The artist justifies this decision by saying that she is less gifted in the language of Molière, but also explains that she is motivated by her ambition to break through internationally. “One of the big reasons I want to make music is to travel and see the world. I would have found it a shame to be limited to the French-speaking world,” he said.

When you are an emerging English-speaking artist in Quebec, you find yourself not competing with other emerging artists on the Quebec scene. [anglophones ou francophones]but against the Americans and the acts international. […] Me, even though I’m an emerging Anglo artist, my competition is going to be Drake, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, because of the quotas. Zach Zoya

Moreover, the reception in the United States is already excellent. But the best is yet to come for Zach Zoya, who has only just started performing since returning to normal life.

After a show at the special edition of Osheaga last fall, he will perform again at the same Montreal festival this summer, on Sunday, July 31. “It is always cool when the local scene embrace like this and you show from love“, he rejoices.

As a long-term goal, the rapper is even targeting the African continent. “We don’t often think of it when we think of showsbut it is huge and there is a huge market in the Francophonie and in English,” he explains.