Is Morbius really a box office flop?

Morbius not only has bad reviews, its box office performance does not bode well either

The new movie starring Jared Leto, Morbius, collection 39.1 million dollars in the United States and 84 million worldwide, which positions it as one of the Sony/Marvel projects with the lowest box office receipts.

The sci-fi flick also received poor reviews during its opening week on sites like Rotten Tomatoes where he only got the 16% approval by the of review In front of a 70% of the audience.

Even though he doesn’t have a couple of weeks left to recover, Morbius it didn’t even come close to matching the first film of Venom premiered in 2018 which got a debut of $80 million and its 2021 sequel Let There Be Carnage $90 million.

Things don’t get any better if we compare their early earnings to other movies in the MCU, since it even raised less than The incredible Hulk, which opened with $55 million in 2008. However, consider that Morbius also has smallest budget ever the MCU movies, since it only cost 75 million produce it, not counting marketing expenses. This is barely half from Shang Chi, the movie cheaper from Marvel.

What does your failure mean?

We must take into account that the character is not so famous for the general public, unlike characters like Spider-Man, Batman or Venom. Therefore, it was not expected that Morbius match the revenue of recent comic book blockbusters.

Also, some critics have pointed out that superhero or villain movies don’t always break the box office. For example, the DC Comics adventure The Suicide Squad fwas widely praised with a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes; however, he debuted with only $26 million and ended up with just $55 million at the end of its distribution.

If we take into account the budget of Morbius and its performance at the box office, actually it could still be profitable for Sony. The consensus among specialists ensures that a film “recovers its cost” if it manages to raise 2.5 times its budget. So far, Morbius has grossed at the international box office 83 million dollars, for what i would need 100 million more to begin to be profitable for the company, which could still be affordable, but criticism and public perception could cause its collection to continue to decline.

Of course, creating a commercially successful film franchise doesn’t happen overnight, and Sony is still in the process of creating its own universe of characters. will soon premiere Kraven the Hunterstarring Aaron Taylor Johnson, and madam webstarring Dakota Johnson. It’s also possibly solid enough that Sony keep going for a movie of the Sinister Six thanks to what is planned in the end of Morbius.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?