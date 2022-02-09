Is Mourinho right to complain about the referee?

How did Di Bello referee in the Coppa Italia match between Inter and Rome? Also this time the refereeing did not satisfy Josè Mourinho. The Special One, who already after the match with Genoa had had harsh words towards the whistles and also the buildingaddressed ironic phrases for the referee from Brindisi, contesting both the admonition to Zaniolo and that against him and accusing Di Bello of having changed the refereeing yardstick between the first and second half.

Cesari agrees with Mourinho after protests by the Giallorossi coach

To analyze the doubtful cases of the match in slow motion is Graziano Caesars. The former international referee on Mediaset takes the side of the Special One on certain aspects and says: “Mourinho is right, Di Bello refereed in two ways, after the second goal he whistled more”.

“Mourinho’s is a subtle criticism. The protection of Nicolò Zaniolo it is also disciplinary, Zaniolo’s warning is incidental, he is looking for the ball, there was no elbow! Even Mourinho did nothing today ».

For Cesari, Sanchez’s goal is regular

Another case discussed was the goal of Inter’s doubling: the feat of Sanchez it could have been thwarted by a previous contact (a bit like Zaniolo’s goal at Genoa) but in this case Cesari applauds Di Bello.

«The race director was technically very good. On the occasion of Sanchez’s goal there is a contrast from Arturo Vidal with Sérgio Olivera, it does not seem to me that there is any foul. Pairetto from the VAR validates the network and everything is fine. Olivera realizes that he has stretched the ball and looks for support on the Chilean, who does not grant him anything, simply a game that is not ‘foul’: a perfectly regular goal ».

