Is Murder Live Really a Minor De Palma? | Cinema

Murder Live is on Disney + Star

100 million dollars, against a budget of over 70: this was the sad result at the box office of Murder live, the first of a terrible streak of failures that permanently removed Brian De Palma from Hollywood, and which seen in hindsight did not deserve that fate. He didn’t deserve it Mission to Mars nor did he deserve it Femme Fatale. On Black Dahlia we can argue, but it is possible that what deserved it least of all was his own Murder live, a thriller of pure virtuosity starring a Nicolas Cage in the height of the best period of his career and who succeeds in the miracle (the film, not Mr. Coppola) to keep him at bay (now yes Mr. Coppola) and not make him steal all the scene.

All no, but most of it is: Rick Santoro, the detective from Atlantic City played by our favorite shaman, is a character written on purpose to fill the screen and attract attention. It’s sort of an upbeat version of the classic noir detective, or if you prefer a Shane Black character with more awareness and less self-pity. He is corrupt, dishonest and even violent, but he is also always smiling, friend to everyone, he feels like the king of Atlantic City and his only dream is to end up on TV and become famous until one day he gets elected mayor. He knows everyone and everyone loves him, and De Palma presents him to us with a sequence shot that abundantly breaks through the ten-minute duration, and which remains one of the most sensational pieces of skill by a director who has never skimped on virtuosity.

All Murder live in reality it is a collection of virtuosity, of staging but also of writing. The setup is that suggested by the title, an attempt on the life of an American minister present in the audience during an important boxing match. De Palma immediately shows us what is happening, filtered by the eyes and point of view of the protagonist (Cage, in fact); and then he spends the entire second act of the film deconstructing those few minutes, showing them to us from the point of view of the other characters in the film, starting with the head of security of the stricken politician and Santoro’s best friend, that is, General Kevin Dunne (Gary Sinise , but De Palma would have wanted Al Pacino).

Homicide in direct is therefore a film that for each step forward makes three backwards, built both on the action and on the flashbacks, and on the multiplication of points of view, which at each mitosis reveal more details about the plot. Including what we will not write explicitly on principle, but which is the kind of revelation that is usually reserved for the final climax, and here instead it comes very early and almost cold, when there is still at least half the film.

It is a very rapid change in tone that transforms the film from a classic thriller to a pure thriller, putting aside the classic detection to devote himself instead to a game of cat and mouse that involves an ever-growing park of unfailingly ambiguous characters – starting with Julia Costello (Carla Gugino), who in less than two hours manages to be the protagonist, antagonist, MacGuffin, deus ex machina And damsel in distress. De Palma allows the side cast to breathe and carve out some space: Murder live it gains in the atmosphere and three-dimensionality, fundamental for a studio film like this one. It helps that the people who revolve around Cage and Sinise are all very reliable and charismatic faces like Michael Rispoli, Luis Guzman and John Heard.

The attention, however, is almost entirely on the protagonist duo, the most classic enemies. Gary Sinise does Gary Sinise: ha that face, that item e that stage presence, and it’s nearly impossible to miss a role, especially one that fits him so well despite being written for someone else – by the way, Murder live it is written by David Koepp, who had already written for De Palma among other things Carlito’s Way. Cage, on the other hand, who came from very rich years between With Air, Face / Off and the Oscar for Away from Las Vegas, must interpret what will become his classic over the years: the crazy crazy character, always over the top, so crazy that at times it seems that he goes three times the speed of the world around him and that he finds himself talking to himself, while around him people are swept away by an unidentified whirlwind.

It goes without saying that he is doing great, and that Rick Santoro is one of his best characters in his career; exaggerated and irrepressible, but never at the expense of his humanity and his ability to tone down when the situation demands it. Cage is the beating heart of Murder live and also his privileged point of view, the eye through which we see the whole story unfold and the brain that reconstructs the pieces of the puzzle. He is often funny, sometimes impressive and always a step above those around him – all people who are more than happy to adapt to the role of second violin, and who shoulder all his excesses without batting an eye (a mention in particular in this sense it goes to Carla Gugino).

The curious thing about Murder live it wasn’t so much that it did badly at the box office, but that it was hailed as an exercise in style and little else, with reviews at the time talking about “predictable plot” and “empty film”. It is true that at first glance De Palma’s film may seem all style and overacting; but if you look at it with the eye of a detective you also discover that it is a thriller built with a measuring cup and anything but trivial, full of small and large details that demonstrate a non-trivial attention to detail (here is an example that you will understand after you have seen the movie). Which is all built, more than on a murder, on the relationship between two people, one with noble purposes implemented with ignoble methods, the other interested only in his own success but also able to put ethics before profit. And with an exceptionally bitter and Gattopardesque ending that definitively cements its status as a big movie – in the face of the box office.