Is Natalie Portman Pregnant? The actress against the tabloids: “You can do better”

Natalie Portman against a tabloid for speculating that she was pregnant with her third child

The Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman has something to say against anyone who judges a person by physical appearance. The tabloid is in the sights New York Post, a famous American newspaper that, believing it will make the “scoop” of the month, published an article entitled “Natalie Portman around Sydney with her baby bump”, complete with attached images. The actress denied the “news” on Instagram. Speculating on a pregnancy based on a person’s body or appearance is not exactly 100% acceptable.

“Hey, I’m definitely not pregnant” Portman wrote in the stories of Instagram, posting a screen of the article in question. Natalie, who is currently in Australia to shoot the Marvel movie Thor: Love And Thunder, he was simply taking an afternoon stroll when the paparazzi took these photos, which were later posted on Page Six as “Exclusive.” The actress didn’t just deny these rumors about her third pregnancy, but went on to say: “But apparently for everyone it’s still OK in 2021 to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever you want? You can do better ” and tagged the tabloid in question.

Unsurprisingly, the actress has talked about the matter and denied every rumor, since she is notoriously very private about her private life and that of her children, Aleph (9) and Amalia (3).

Loading... Advertisements

Natalie Portman is certainly not the first star to speak out against certain tabloid speculation. Already in 2016 Jennifer Aniston wrote a blog post about it “To objectification and control” that women constantly face. “We use celebrity ‘news’ to perpetuate this dehumanizing view of women, focused solely on their physical appearance, which the tabloids turn into a sporting event of speculation. Is pregnant? Are you eating too much? Did she let herself go? Is the marriage in crisis because the camera detects some physical ‘imperfection’? “.

The fact that Jennifer Aniston’s article was written nearly five years ago shows that the media still has a long way to go.