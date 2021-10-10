Is Natalie Portman pregnant with third child? The picture

The conditional is a must. Jealous as she is of her privacy, she will hardly confirm or deny the news. But here are the photos published in the world excluded from the American site PageSix: the judgment is yours. Natalie Portman was photographed in Australia with what appears to be the belly of a pregnancy, as the site writes.

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE THE PHOTOS BETWEEN THE SET AND NATALIE’S FAMILY

The photo of Natalie Portman in Australia

Here are the photos above: what do you think? The actress was surprised by the paparazzi as she leaves the house she is living in while in Australia for filming Thor: Love and Thunder. The umpteenth chapter on Marvel superheroes featuring the God of Thunder. Natalie Portman, therefore, is not on set. She is not wearing stage costumes. According to the site, linked to the newspaper New York Post, he’s going to the gym. For this he wears leggings, sneakers and a training tank top.

The Mighty Thor

The site is very cautious, full of conditionals and full of “maybe” in talking about this pregnancy. The reason is simple: Thor is an action movie that requires a certain amount of physical prowess. Also because this time Jane Foster, the character played by Portman, is not limited to being a scientist. Become the female version of Thor: The Mighty Thor. With a lot of hammer and action scenes that rival those of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Jamie Alexander and the other protagonists of the film directed by Taika Waititi. Expecting a baby involves many more precautions.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT NATALIE PORTMAN

Gal Gadot’s precedent in Wonder Woman

Of course, Hollywood has become more accommodating to moms-to-be in recent years. If it suits you. That is, if the film is very important and certainly successful. For example, the same thing happened to Gal Gadot when he had to shoot some scenes from the first one Wonder Woman while she was 5 months pregnant. (By the way, the second film, Wonder Woman 1984 does not come out in our cinemas: it will be available on different platforms from 12 February. But we’ll talk about it in the next few days). At the time, the shooting had been organized to meet the needs of the Israeli actress. With the inclusion, for example, of green stripes to adapt the costume which were then eliminated in post production.

Loading... Advertisements

The muscles of Natalie Portman

To say that Jane’s role in Thor: Love and Thunder it would have been physically demanding had it been Natalie Portman herself. “I’m starting to train to build muscles,” he said last year. “I’m happy that there can be all these female superheroes, the more there are, the better. The film is based on the graphic novel The Mighty Thor. Jane has undergone cancer treatment, so she’s already a hero in her own right. ‘

Husband Benjiamin Millepied and children

If, as he says PageSix, Natalie Portman is pregnant, this would be her third child with her husband Benjamin Millepied. The two, who met during the filming of the film The black Swan (2009), they are already parents of two children, Aleph, born in 2011, e Amalia, in 2017.

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE THE PHOTOS BETWEEN THE SET AND NATALIE’S FAMILY

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION