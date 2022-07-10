Is Natalie Portman the new Thor in ‘Love and Thunder’? We Tell You Who, Exactly, Jane Foster Is – Movie News

The actress returns to the saga as the new bearer of Mjölnir, but what does this mean for Marvel?

Warning, SPOILERS! Do not continue reading if you have not seen ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth is once again the God of Thunder on the big screen. Thor: Love and Thunder is already in theaters to continue the story of the avenger and, on this occasion, has a very valuable help: that of Jane Foster, who returns to the franchise through the front door. Natalie Portman returns to Marvel – after getting off the train in 2013 – to become the new bearer of Mjölnir, but what does this mean?

There are many doubts about who Jane Foster is in this new installment, especially knowing that in the comics there are several versions and rules that have not been respected in the film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In case you’re also wondering if she’s the new Thor, we rounded up her role in Taika Waititi’s movie for you.

Is Jane Foster the new Thor?

This is the main question surrounding the film and has existed since we saw her holding Mjölnir in the first preview. There are several things that make us think that she is the new Thor and that the character of Hemsworth has been relegated to the background after his existential crisis. First of all, that Jane Foster’s superhero name is Mighty Thorthe same one used in the comics, and is the bearer of the famous hammera key detail.

In the pages of the comics it is established that “Whoever raises this hammer will be worthy of the power of Thor”, that is, whoever wields Mjölnir possesses the power of Thor and, by definition, is Thor. But that doesn’t happen here. Coexisting in the film are Hemsworth’s old and familiar God of Thunder, Thor, and Mighty Thor, the new and improved Jane Foster. Therefore, Jane Foster is not the new Thor.

From Scientist to Goddess of Thunder: Jane Foster’s MCU Journey from ‘Thor’ to ‘Love and Thunder’

Marvel has already taken this license before. For example, Captain America got to hold the hammer without becoming Thor in the epic battle of Avengers: Endgame. She not only raised it, she was also able to summon it and use its powers. It is something that she had already tried to do in the age of ultron without success, why could he on that occasion? Well, Anthony Hopkins, who plays Odin in the franchise, explained that the father of the superhero can decide who is worthy of his power and decided that Steve Rogers deserved it after solving the secret of the death of Tony Stark’s parents. That is the version that we are left with as fans, but the reality is that he was able to gain the power of the hammer because Marvel wanted.

Therefore, Jane Foster is worthy of the power of Mjölnir, and although she does not become Thor, we learn in the post-credits scene that her experience has transformed her into a goddess and thus she can rest in Valhalla. A great ending for her.

Cancer victim Jane Foster in the Marvel comics.



Mighty Thor in the comics

What they have respected on their way to the big screen is their battle against cancer. In the comics, Jane Foster’s life changes radically after learning that she has breast cancer. She decides to use Mighty Thor’s powers to fight the disease, as when she transforms she feels strong again and can help humanity. What she doesn’t know is that every time she becomes the superhero, her body eliminates the chemotherapy treatment that can help her beat cancer.

There are several options from the comics that have been left out. For example Odin is not at all happy that a stranger possesses the powers of the God of Thunder. and manages to send the Destroyer to finish her off. This threat helps him prove her worth and earn Odin’s respect. With Hopkins’ character dead, it was a bit difficult to include this plot.

A detail that is also important to take into account is that, in the comics, Jane Foster is revived. When she is about to cross the gates of Valhalla, Jane is not entirely clear, because she does not feel ready to die. Odinson -Thor- and Odin use her forces to resurrect her and it works. So Thor and Mighty Thor can be together. But will they get her back for the movies? watching how it ends love and thunder it seems complicated.

