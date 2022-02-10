Is Norman Reedus the new Ghost Rider? The Walking Dead actor heir to Nicolas Cage

Motorcycle, leather jacket and chains, who better than Norman Reedus it could give body and face to the new Ghost Rider? For weeks we have been talking about this possibility and watching the actor in The Walking Dead or maybe in one of his ‘televised’ trips aboard his beloved motorcycles, we can only say that there would be no better choice, but what is the truth?

To give the definitive answer, at least for the moment, is the alleged heir of Nicolas Cage who interviewed on the matter Ghost Rider has revealed that he is interested in the project but that he still does not have any certainty or maybe he cannot reveal anything yet. With the production of The Walking Dead now in the pipeline, his cast is already thinking about the future and precisely with regard to the actor who for years has lent the face to Daryl Dixon there would be a couple of projects ready.

In his future is another season of Ride, with the actor ready to travel the country and the world, and the spin-off centered on Daryl and Carol of The Walking Dead, but that may not be all. Interviewed by ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Norman Reedus replied about the rumors about his involvement in the new Ghost Rider and his response was: “I don’t know. Fingers crossed. There has been a lot of talk in the past two years. I don’t have an answer for you ”.

There is no official news from Marvel Studios about this casting rumor or an announced project that is confirmed will involve any of the Ghost Rider characters, so what about Norman Reedus, could he really be Nicola Cage’s heir? Fans just have to wait until next February 21 when the final season of The Walking Dead will resume its run on Disney +here’s the trailer: