Is Ochoa right in calling for reinforcements from America? This they have done

We present the performance of Valdés, Dos Santos, Otero, Zendejas and Meré, the reinforcements of América for Clausura 2022

William Ochoacaptain of Americaasked the players who recently arrived at the azulcrema club that they understand the team they are in and the demands of representing the Eagles, as well as asking the rest of the template improve at the individual level to get out of the bad moment they live in Closure 2022.

Otero, Valdés and Meré, reinforcements from América. imago7

“The team has to go back to the bases that gave us results so that the new ones adapt and understand the team they are in and the demands that this club has. Each one improve individually”, were the words of the goalkeeper after the loss to Pachuca last Sunday on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

Diego Valdes, Jonathan dos Santos, Juan Otero, Alexander Zendejas and Jorge Mere were the reinforcements that the America contracted to deal with Closure 2022. Here is the performance they have had after six days.

It was the first reinforcement of the Eagles for the Closure 2022 and according to Transfermarkt It was the most expensive, since they had to pay 11.66 million dollars. Due to an injury he missed the duels of the first and third days. Valdes He has already played four games with the azulcremas, three of them as a starter. In total, he has been on the pitch for 267 minutes, during which time he has collaborated with a goal, which was against Saintsin addition to the fact that in the duel against Pachuca He assisted Henry Martín’s goal, the only score for the Coapa team.

The Mexican soccer player arrived as a free agent at Americaafter the end of his contract with LA Galaxy. Two saints He was available until the duel on the third day, but he only registered 88 minutes of participation with the Águilas, with whom he has played three games, only one as a starter.

Alejandro Zendejas and Jonathan dos Santos, reinforcements from América. imago7

started the Closure 2022 as a soccer player Necaxa, even played the 90 minutes of the opening day dressed in red and white. However, for the third day he debuted as player of the Americaa team with which he has played 159 minutes in the four duels in which he has participated.

Spanish was confirmed as reinforcement of the Eagles already when the Closure 2022 had started. Mere has had participation in the last four matches that the America, in which the defender has been a starter in three, with which he adds 330 minutes. However, he has not been able to give that defensive solidity that Santiago Solari he was looking for with his arrival.

It was the last one reinforcement of the Eagles for the Closure 2022contest in which he began as a player of Saints, even played the first two days with the warriors. Otero adds three appearances with Americawith which he adds 151 minutes of play, time in which he already has an annotation, the same one he did in the duel against Mazatlan.