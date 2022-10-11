Is Olivia Wilde pregnant? Rumors suggest that Harry Styles could be a dad

STOP EVERYTHING! Internet users react to the news that The Sun shared about the alleged pregnancy of Olivia Wilde, couple of Harry Styles. We tell you everything we know about this rumor that has exploded on social networks.

Recently, some photographs of Olivia Wilde in which he apparently hides a big secret under his baggy shirt.

Olivia Wilde could be expecting her third child with Harry Styles. Instagram Harry Styles / Olivia Wilde

Let’s remember that harry and olivia They have a very discreet relationship, so there are not many details about their life together, but they have been seen in public, Wilde has even been seen accompanying the singer to his concerts.

In July 2021, the couple was seen very much in love vacationing on the beautiful beaches of Italy, and practically since then they have become inseparable, so much so that the 28-year-old British singer already knows her children (Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis), with her former partner, the actor Jason Sudeikis.

Despite the fact that Olivia Wilde is 10 years older than Harry Styles, some media say that the couple got engaged in the spring of this year, although nothing has been confirmed about it.

Is Olivia Wilde pregnant with Harry Styles?

Since it was revealed that the actress and the former One Direction are a couple and maintain a formal and intimate relationship, the followers of both and the media have not taken their eyes off them to have the latest updates on the unexpected romance, both that the newspaper The Sun published an article where they claimed that they were expecting a baby, this made people on social networks turn the name of the now film director into trending topic.