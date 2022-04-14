Is Olivia Wilde’s daughter the voice of the girl at the beginning of Harry Styles’ single ‘As It Was’?

Harry Styles is one of the best musical artists of the decade. Having debuted his career in The X Factor and forming a boy band, Styles has developed his own style in music and fashion, earning a loyal following.

The star recently announced that her new album Harry’s house was on the way. The singer released the first song of the album, which features the cute voice of a child at the beginning. Many fans wonder if Olivia Wilde’s daughter is the little girl who speaks at the beginning of “As It Was”.

Harry Styles released his first single from the album ‘House of Harry’

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde in Soho | Images by Neil Mockford/GC

Styles’ fanbase correctly predicted that the singer was working on an album that he announced would be released on May 20. The fandom also predicted that Styles was working on a new single, and on March 28, the star confirmed the suspicions by announcing that a new track, ‘As It Was’, would be released on April 1, 2022.

Styles released the new single and a music video in a way that has become his theme song. The Grammy winner generally prefers to release singles and music videos simultaneously, as seen on his first and second albums.

The guitar-driven song begins with Styles dressed in a red jumpsuit ensemble. He is dancing alongside a lady in a blue jumpsuit who is hinted to be a past love. The two dance together on a turntable before she breaks away, leaving Styles alone.

At the beginning of the song, a child’s voice is heard telling Styles, “Come on, Harry. We want to say goodnight to you.” Styles’ fans went into a frenzy trying to figure out the boy’s identity. At first, many believed that the voice was the eldest daughter of James Reynold, Ryan Reynold and Blake Lively.

Styles, however, denied the rumour. The most prevalent speculation was that the voice belonged to Styles’ girlfriend, Wilde’s daughter, Daisy.

Harry Styles’ goddaughter appears in the song

Many speculated that Styles recruited Wilde’s daughter. But the singer revealed that the voice of the beginning belongs to his goddaughter. The singer told Capital Breakfast: “It’s my goddaughter’s voice. He used to try to call me before bed every night and one time it didn’t ring or something, so they sent me that.”

Styles revealed that he found the recording on his phone when he was in session and decided to put it on the song. She loved the result and stayed with it. When the radio show’s hosts joked that Styles would have to give credit to his goddaughter if the song wins a Grammy Award, the star said, “She was asking for a big fee.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that the musician’s goddaughter’s name is Ruby Winston, daughter of The Late Late Show with James Corden Executive producer Ben Winston. Winston and Styles met in 2010 and worked together on the One Direction: A Year in the Making movie. Styles reportedly lived in Winston’s penthouse for 20 months while his career grew.

More about the ‘Harry’s House’ album

Styles released his first self-titled album in 2017. He followed it up with fine linewhich was released on December 13, 2019. Styles’ third album, Harry’s houseIt comes two years after the release of their last album.

The star recently shared a short sneak peek of the album set to instrumental music tunes, which many of Styles’ fans speculate could be a snippet of the album’s songs. The teaser concludes with the caption, “Harry’s houseHarry Styles’ new album, May 20.”

Styles also released Harry’s house the album cover of him standing in a room backwards. The former One Direction member was announced as the headliner for this year’s Coachella. There are rumors that he could perform some of the songs on the album.

