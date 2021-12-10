Is Paraguay ready to legalize Bitcoin?

The Paraguay it could be the first country to follow the example of El Salvador, which it made on 7 September last Bitcoin as legal tender.

The Bitcoin law under discussion in Paraguay

The law that should be introduced, now under discussion in the Senate, should be about both taxation of cryptocurrencies, both theirs regulation, but, according to what the Rio Times newspaper reports, also the possibility that Bitcoin can be recognized as legal tender.

It reads on document:

“The purpose of this bill is to establish legal, financial and fiscal certainty in the activities deriving from the production and marketing of virtual goods”

The bill would also regulate the mining of cryptocurrencies and the trading through peer-to-peer exchanges and markets where participants will have to register as “obligated entities”, the member of parliament said Carlitos Rejala in a note to Reuters.

The same MP considered a proud supporter of the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country in June had spoken via Twitter of the cryptocurrency bill.

On the other hand, the spread of cryptocurrencies in Paraguay, as in all the main states of South America, is on the rise as well as adoption.

Last June Cinco Group, the most important holding company of entertainment of the country, announced that as of July 24, its companies would accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether.

The law would also regulate mining

The new reform on the sector would also have effects on mining, which is spreading throughout the country and which could exploit the important hydroelectric reserves as a clean energy source.

According to the first rumors, the proposed law would be that of understand the mining process as a “new industrial sector” for Paraguay.

This, according to some observers, could have a significant impact on the country’s economy because it could attract many foreign investors. especially after the ban that China has imposed on activity in the country.

The basic proposal would also see the possibility of relocating the miners’ data centers in the areas adjacent to the large hydroelectric plants of Itaipú and Yaciretá.

The text of an ad hoc amendment presented to the cryptocurrency reform law reads:

“Cryptocurrency mining makes use of special machinery such as data processors. It could be compared to an electricity-intensive industry, because a large amount of electricity is consumed in the process. Generate a final product that can be commercialized. In addition, you also need a specialized workforce “

Future Fintech, a Chinese company that was invited to Paraguay in early November, said it plans to establish a Bitcoin mining facility in the country.

