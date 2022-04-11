Is Paris the solution? Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar leave Mexico after scandal with Gussy Lau

This last week has been complicated for the Aguilar dynasty, as the young singer Angela Aguilar was mired in controversy after photos of her along with Gussy Lau revealing the courtship they had. Both gave their opinions on the matter, but the one who was not far behind was Pepe Aguilarwho assured that they left Mexico to travel to Paris.

One of the most anticipated reactions to the controversy of Angela Y Gussy Lau was the one of Pepe Aguilarbecause he played an important role in their relationship after being the father of the successful singer, but also because he worked together with the composer.

Related news

Given this, the interpreter of ‘For women like you’ made a live on his Instagram account where he announced what the next plans of the Aguilar family will be, among which is leaving Mexico.

What did Pepe Aguilar say about the photos of Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau?

The singer pepe eagler announced that he was in the middle of a flight to Paris and shared some comments with fans who were online on the live.

He assured that lately, the media and people had made unfortunate comments, but at the same time he made fun of the people who were connected and who during the transmission were disconnected, calling them “gossips”.

However, he ruled out that he would talk about the subject, that is, about the controversy in which he was involved Angela Aguilar after filtering the photos of the alleged romance with Gussy Lau, a composer 15 years older than her.

“People are making a lot of fools right now, but it is no more a story than the one one makes in life… At the beginning (of the broadcast) there were about nine thousand people all gossiping ‘Oh this is going to say something’ What am I going to say”

Pepe Aguilar clarified that both he and his family, including Angela Aguilarthey are traveling through Parisas they plan to take their show “Jaripeo sin Fronteras” to various places in Europe.

“We had to fly to Paris and to another place near Paris because we want to bring Jaripeo without borders to Europe. They weren’t expecting it, were they?

mva