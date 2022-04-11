Entertainment

Is Paris the solution? Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar leave Mexico after scandal with Gussy Lau

This last week has been complicated for the Aguilar dynasty, as the young singer Angela Aguilar was mired in controversy after photos of her along with Gussy Lau revealing the courtship they had. Both gave their opinions on the matter, but the one who was not far behind was Pepe Aguilarwho assured that they left Mexico to travel to Paris.

One of the most anticipated reactions to the controversy of Angela Y Gussy Lau was the one of Pepe Aguilarbecause he played an important role in their relationship after being the father of the successful singer, but also because he worked together with the composer.

