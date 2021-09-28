is part of the video of Señorita

Two of the most popular American pop stars of recent years have joined forces, once again, to present to the public “Señorita”, a song that combines the voices of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, a ballad that comes four years later since the last time the two singers collaborated.

Two of the most popular American pop stars of recent years have joined forces, once again, to present to the public “Señorita”, a song that combines the voices of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, a ballad that comes four years later since the two singers last collaborated: it was 2015 and their “I Know What You Did Last Summer” climbed to number 20 on the Billboard singles chart. But four years are a long time and things have happened, with the singer who, in the meantime, put an end to her adventure with Fifth Harmony, focusing on a solo career that led her to publish the album in 2018. “Camila”, while Shawn Mendes is now one of the planetary stars of contemporary American pop and last year he released his third self-titled album.

The presentation of the video of “Señorita”

Loading... Advertisements

In the days leading up to the album’s release, the two singers were very active on social media to present this novelty, starting from a hint of a video posted last Wednesday, which kicked off the operation. In the video you could see a few seconds of the video released today, in which the two singers seem to kiss: “Has anyone already died watching this video?” the singer wrote, while her friend wrote: “It was very difficult to keep this secret, Shawn, but not anymore because from midnight” Señorita “will be out everywhere.

What the song is about

THEThe song is a midtempo that is not part of the album by Mendes – a bit like the single “If I Can’t Have You” released last month – and was also accompanied by the video, in fact, which tells the story of two boys, Shawn and Camila, who fall in love . A video that will make the singer’s fans go crazy, with the falling in love phase, the motorbike ride of the two, the hotel room and some spicy chiaroscuro scenes: “I love you when you call me señorita” sings Camila Cabello, while they sing together , in the chorus: “I wish I could pretend I don’t need you, but every time I touch you it’s ooh la, la, la.” Meanwhile, while the singer is in the middle of her American tour, the singer will be part of Ed Sheeran’s new album “No.6 Collaborations Project” in which she will also duet with Cardi B.