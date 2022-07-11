Is patchwork the new denim? Dua Lipa tells him of course yes

When we thought that Dua Lipa’s style had reached its limit and could not surprise us anymore, a new look has arrived that shows us that the only thing that matters to her is having fun when it comes to dressing. The one that hasn’t come out of our head in recent days is a casual one with an urban touch that makes us want to have some patchwork pants in our closet ASAP.

Did Emma Watson just revive skinny jeans? This look confirms it

This is not an easy look, but Dua shows us how to pull it off in an Instagram post. And since she’s always a trendsetter, get ready to see this technique on other celebs, in stores, and even in your own closet.

But, what is patchwork about or what is this technique that Dua Lipa has carried out better than anyone else? The joke is to use different pieces of fabric to build a completely new garment and the cool thing is that the combination of different fabrics can be the most fun or something more neutral. The truth is that the options are many and a super interesting result is achieved.

Via: @dualipa

The look with which the singer shared is simple but very different, because the patchwork pants take full prominence and give a twist to the classic to the combo of jeans and a white tank top, by wearing baggy pants with a lot of personality and a retro vibe. . Bonus points if the accessories give it the touch of streetwear as necessary as the yin-yan cap that Dua wore.

The next time you have no idea what to wear and you want to give your jeans a break, choose a pair of pants in different fabrics to give it a upgrade to your look and make it the most fun. We leave you some of our favorite picks so you can add them to your closet and follow Dua Lipa’s steps and style tips.

The best patchwork pants to achieve a very Dua look

GLORIA DE DANCASSAB PANTS ($16,690)

PULL & BEAR COLOR PANEL JEANS ($399)

PATCHWORK PANTS BY MOSCHINO ($16,905)

BERSHKA WIDE LEG JEANS WITH CONTRAST PANELS ($599)

MARINE SERRE PANELED JEANS ($21,316)

Following: This full moon in Capricorn is the most powerful of the year

Explore more at: Instyle.mx