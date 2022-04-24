Is Pedro Aquino not happy in America? The Peruvian makes an important revelation in networks

Peter Aquinas lost his ownership in America after being injured in the second match of the 2022 Clausura Tournament. foot injury kept him away from the courts for almost three months, but now that he is back he tries to fill the eye of the coach, Fernando Ortíz, although so far he has not had much success.

The good level that Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez and Alejandro Zendejas maintain in midfield have marginalized the Peruvian from the starting eleven. Given this situation, one might think that Aquino is dissatisfied with the Eagles, so on social networks he made a important revelation that leaves behind any kind of rumor.

This Friday, April 22, the Coapa team traveled to Monterrey to face Tigres, on Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 Tournament. As expected, the 27-year-old South American midfielder was part of the concentration and upon his arrival in the Sultana del Norte revealed that he feels happy Despite all that has happened this year.

Through his official instagram account, Aquino uploaded a photo smiling and as a caption he put: “WHAT IF I AM HAPPY? Sure, I play soccer.“With this it is clear that the squad is fully committed to Tano Ortíz in the final stretch of the championship, despite the fact that someone must stay on the bench after the good internal competition.

Will Pedro Aquino be a starter in the Tigres vs. America of Liga MX 2022?

In recent days, Ortíz has maintained an eleven and the results are clear: five wins in a row and the possibility of direct access to the Liguilla. Even so, there is a probability that the Peruvian will be the owner against the felines of Piojo Herrera, since the meeting may demand the inclusion of a footballer with the characteristics of Aquino, but for now everything seems to indicate that the double pivot will be taken by Richard and Fidalgo.

